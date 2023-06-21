Ighalo is an expert when it comes to scoring goals and in his three seasons in the league, he has managed to stay in double figures on goals. Last season he was the third player with the most goals, scoring 19 goals in 27 games.

Luciano Vietto’s career has gone downhill and since he left Villarreal he has not had the success that was expected. He has been to two clubs in the Saudi league and his best season contributed four goals and four assists.

Marega stood out with Porto with a season in which he scored 20 goals and in 2021 he signed for Al-Hilal, where he scored 13 times in his first season and only 5 times this second, enjoying fewer minutes.

The ex of West Brom is the captain of Al-Ittihad and now he will have Kanté and Benzema as teammates. He has already led the team to a league title, so he hopes to repeat it with the signings.

Talisca played for Guangzhou Evergrande when it was fashionable to go to China, and now he has moved to Arabia where he has had a great season. In 23 games, he has scored 20 goals.

Matheus Pereira’s arrival in the Saudi Pro League came as a surprise to many, because he had a great season with West Brom and decided to go to Al-Hilal before choosing another team in the Premier League when his team was relegated.

The Argentine won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2020 and then went to Saudi Arabia. In his first two seasons he has been a key player in Al-Shabab, but little by little he has lost prominence.

After being the best pivot in the Premier for several years, Kanté has suffered a lot this season because he has had injuries and has not played as much as he should. He now comes to Al-Ittihad to share a dressing room with Benzema and win the Saudi Pro League.

The current Ballon d’Or player made a quick decision so as not to affect Real Madrid’s plans and in a matter of weeks confirmed his departure to Saudi Arabia in what seemed an impossible move since he had a guaranteed renewal with the white team.

The Portuguese star left Manchester United in a huff at the club and shocked everyone when he signed for Al-Nassr in January. Well, a few months later, many of the best players are considering coming to Arabia to play a league that has gained a lot of interest.