Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
In the current era, the remote work It has become more common than ever, and this has led to a growing demand for professionals in various areas. According to the Freelancer.com portal, Some of the highest-paying positions in the United States for remote employment offer salaries of up to US$50 an hour.
-
Software developer
This job leads the ranking of the best paid on the aforementioned platform, with an average of US$50 per hour. Software developers are highly in demand by companies around the world to create and maintain computer programs.
-
Graphic designer
In second position are graphic designers, with an average salary of US$40 per hour. These professionals are essential to create impressive graphics used in marketing, advertising and web design, contributing to the brand image of companies.
-
Content Writer
Content writers come in third place, with an average salary of $30 per hour. Their work writing content for blogs, articles and social networks is vital for many companies looking to maintain a quality online presence.
-
Translator
In fourth position are translators, with an average salary of US$25 per hour. These professionals play a crucial role in global communication by translating text from one language to another.
-
Digital marketing advisor
Closing out the top 5, digital marketing consultants have an average salary of US$20 per hour. They help businesses develop online marketing strategies to increase their visibility on the web.
Jobs with the highest growth in the United States
The above are just some examples of The highest paying positions for remote work in the United States, but other opportunities exist in areas such as data engineering, language teaching, game programming, and more. It is important to note that salaries can vary depending on the demand of the position and the skills of the worker.
For those seeking in-person employment, LinkedIn also provides valuable information on job trends. Its LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise 2023 list highlights the 25 fastest-growing positions over the past five years in the US, offering additional insight into the current and future job market.
Among the notable positions on the LinkedIn list are:
-
Operations Manager
Heads of revenue operations oversee all of an organization’s revenue-generating activities, working closely with sales and marketing teams to ensure market strategies support business objectives and revenue growth.
-
HR Analysis Manager
These professionals are responsible for collecting, analyzing, and presenting human resources-related data, such as employee performance, turnover, and workforce demographics.
-
Diversity and inclusion manager
Diversity and inclusion managers are responsible for implementing policies aimed at fostering diversity, equity and inclusion in an organization.
-
Truck driver
Despite not being a traditional remote job, truck drivers are essential to the efficient transportation of goods and have seen an increase in demand.
-
Employee Experience Manager
Employee experience managers focus on processes that support employee engagement, well-being and development within an organization.
