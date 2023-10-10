In the current era, the remote work It has become more common than ever, and this has led to a growing demand for professionals in various areas. According to the Freelancer.com portal, Some of the highest-paying positions in the United States for remote employment offer salaries of up to US$50 an hour.

Software developer

This job leads the ranking of the best paid on the aforementioned platform, with an average of US$50 per hour. Software developers are highly in demand by companies around the world to create and maintain computer programs.

Graphic designer

In second position are graphic designers, with an average salary of US$40 per hour. These professionals are essential to create impressive graphics used in marketing, advertising and web design, contributing to the brand image of companies.

Content Writer

Content writers come in third place, with an average salary of $30 per hour. Their work writing content for blogs, articles and social networks is vital for many companies looking to maintain a quality online presence.

Translator

In fourth position are translators, with an average salary of US$25 per hour. These professionals play a crucial role in global communication by translating text from one language to another.

Digital marketing advisor

Closing out the top 5, digital marketing consultants have an average salary of US$20 per hour. They help businesses develop online marketing strategies to increase their visibility on the web.

Jobs with the highest growth in the United States

The above are just some examples of The highest paying positions for remote work in the United States, but other opportunities exist in areas such as data engineering, language teaching, game programming, and more. It is important to note that salaries can vary depending on the demand of the position and the skills of the worker.

For those seeking in-person employment, LinkedIn also provides valuable information on job trends. Its LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise 2023 list highlights the 25 fastest-growing positions over the past five years in the US, offering additional insight into the current and future job market.

Among the notable positions on the LinkedIn list are: