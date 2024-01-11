“Avito Work”: the truck driver profession became the highest paid in January

At the beginning of January 2024, the average salary offered compared to the same period last year increased by 11 percent, increasing from 57,593 rubles to 63,750 rubles. Avito Works analysts came to this conclusion. They also named the highest paid professions at the beginning of the new year. Lenta.ru reviewed the study.

A truck driver topped the ranking of highly paid workers. Demand for professionals in this industry increased by 19 percent compared to January 2023, and average salary offers increased by 23 percent, reaching 137,939 rubles.

In Smolensk, a trusted employer is ready to offer a responsible and experienced truck driver of category E, C a salary of 170-300 thousand rubles per month. In this case, the company provides the employee with a car from the new fleet and pays travel expenses.

The second top position was taken by a driller with an increase in the number of vacancies by 85 percent. The average salary offered for a professional was 128,638 rubles, which is 48 percent more than in the same period last year.

In the Krasnodar Territory, they are ready to offer a driller a salary of 100-200 thousand rubles, depending on skills and work experience. The company also provides a mentoring system for aspiring professionals.

Related materials:

The bulldozer driver took third place. Over the year, demand for them increased by 39 percent, and average salary offers by 71 percent. Now employers are ready to pay employees an average of 114,456 rubles.

In the Ulyanovsk region, a large transport company is ready to offer an experienced driver a salary of 115-160 thousand rubles, depending on the work schedule. The organization provides corporate training, accommodation, meals, workwear, as well as regular allowances and bonuses.

Tilers took fourth place with an increase in the number of vacancies by 53 percent and average salaries offered by 49 percent. On average, they are offered 109,706 rubles as wages.

In the Sverdlovsk region, a trusted employer is looking for a tiling specialist with a salary of up to 300 thousand rubles. The employer offers the opportunity for instant employment, a convenient work schedule and a choice of facility in accordance with the specialist’s place of residence.

The top agronomist closes. Demand for professionals increased by 131 percent over the year, and average offered salaries increased by 61 percent and reached 104,738 rubles.

In the Irkutsk region, a chief agronomist with at least five years of experience is required. A local farm is ready to pay a specialist 100-200 thousand rubles. The employer offers not only free accommodation, food and travel, but also bonus payments for increased productivity.

Earlier it became known that in the Kaliningrad region the salaries offered to job seekers have increased sharply. According to the region's Minister of Social Policy, Angelika Meister, local employers, in conditions of severe personnel shortages, have raised salary offers by 25 percent.