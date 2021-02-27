The highest-paying job that Russian retirees can apply for is a telephone sales manager. In this position, applicants are offered up to 180 thousand rubles. This is evidenced by the results of research of the service “Rabota.ru”, which are available TASS…

The second place with salary promises of up to 100 thousand rubles a month was shared by several professions. Thus, there is a vacancy for a nurse in a multidisciplinary clinic in Moscow, but employment will require special skills, specialized education and a valid Nursing certificate. The same amount can be received in the capital by a surveyor engineer in a construction company, a car mechanic and a seamstress in a factory that manufactures knitwear.

In addition, a married couple can receive up to 120 thousand rubles a month, helping with housework in a country house. Their responsibilities will include cleaning, washing, working in the garden and bathhouse, caring for the lawn, garden and pets, as well as preparing transport (ATV and snowmobile). The employer considers couples with similar work experience and driving licenses.

Service specialists came to the conclusion that more and more employers refuse to choose employees by age.

In December 2020, it became known that a fifth of Russians are preparing to work after retirement. At the same time, about 70 percent did not rule out the need to work on retirement, saying that this will depend on the circumstances.