The world of modern football is engulfed in a web of financial racketeering as money – more than ever – proves to be the driving force in this greedy game.
La Liga’s tight wage restrictions – if the club exceeds its budget, players simply cannot be added to the squad on the league’s official registration app – have forced Spanish clubs to be more creative than most.
Barcelona took the lead in this accounting magic when it devised the short-term solution to financial levers last summer. However, the Catalans are not the only ones finding ways to lower their star players’ money.
Here are the players who earn the most in the Spanish League, even if Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid find a way to pay them.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Salary
|
Frenkie de Jong
|
Barcelona
|
€721,000
|
Toni Kroos
|
real Madrid
|
€469,000
|
praise
|
real Madrid
|
€433,000
|
Modric
|
real Madrid
|
€421,000
|
Oblak
|
Atletico Madrid
|
€401,000
|
Lewandowski
|
Barcelona
|
€401,000
|
wine jr
|
real Madrid
|
€401,000
|
Koke
|
Atletico Madrid
|
€308,000
|
Courtois
|
real Madrid
|
€288,000
|
Rudiger
|
real Madrid
|
€280,000
|
Ansu Fati
|
Barcelona
|
€268,000
|
Koundé
|
Barcelona
|
€261,000
|
Tchouameni
|
real Madrid
|
€240,000
|
griezmann
|
Atletico Madrid
|
€240,000
|
raphinha
|
Barcelona
|
€240,000
Data via Capology
“A lot of lies and falsehoods have been spread about my salary,” Frenkie de Jong defiantly declared in October 2022. In the wake of COVID-19, the Dutchman followed in the footsteps of his teammates and took a hefty salary deferral to make sure that the club’s non-playing staff were not financially affected by the pandemic.
Unlike some of the team’s veteran players, however, De Jong always expected to receive the money he was owed. “In each of the first three years I played here. I took a pay cut,” he explained. “Over time, the money comes back, and it comes on top of my normal salary, so it seems bigger.”
It seems that De Jong will earn 721,000 euros a week, comfortably the highest salary in the Spanish first division.
The departures of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have opened a hole in Barcelona’s wage bill, leaving Robert Lewandowski as the next highest-paid player in the squad. However, with Xavi Hernández having described La Liga’s top scorer as “a blessing”, he is worth every penny.
Real Madrid has also cut the salary of its squad during the summer of 2023, getting rid of Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema. However, Toni Kroos was offered a one-year extension. It is believed that the German will earn 469,000 euros, an amount similar to the one received by midfielder Luka Modric last year.
Even if the Croatian maestro is a couple of months older than Wayne Rooney, there is a distinct possibility that he will sign another 12-month contract in the Spanish capital.
Goalkeeper Jan Oblak has saved approximately four out of five shots on goal in his nine seasons at Atlético Madrid. Only once has “El Muro” conceded more than one goal per game, while helping Atleti finish in the top three each year. For all this, Oblak is the highest paid player in the club.
However, Oblak’s salary is dwarfed by that of his coach. Diego Simeone has been considered the best paid coach in the world for years, with a weekly salary that exceeds 670,000 euros, according to some reports.
In the 2021/22 campaign, Vinicius Júnior created more goals for Real Madrid than any of his teammates, scoring 22 himself, including the one that gave the club its fourteenth European Cup. However, only Andriy Lunin and Jesús Vallejo earned less than Madrid’s top scorer that season.
Florentino Pérez quickly rectified that big discrepancy, supposedly tripling Vinicius’s salary in October 2022.
Iñaki Williams, from Athletic Club, is the highest paid player in the League who plays for a club that is not in the top three of the table, with around 219,000 euros per week. Surprisingly, Real Sociedad managed to qualify for the Champions League despite having only one player (David Silva) earning more than 70,000 euros a week.
#highest #paid #players #LaLiga #Jong #Modric #Vinicius #more..
Leave a Reply