As every season, the ranking of the highest salaries has been revealed. The league. A ranking dominated by Barça and Real Madrid, which is surprising.
By signing for Real Madrid on a free transfer last June, Kylian Mbappé would undoubtedly become the highest-paid player in the Madrid squad. This is indeed the case, as evidenced by the ranking of the highest salaries in La Liga this season. But the Frenchman does not occupy the first place in this ranking, he is even third, behind two FC Barcelona players.
Frenkie De Jong, who earns 37.5 million euros per year, tops the list. He is therefore the highest-paid player in the Spanish league this season. He is followed by his teammate Robert Lewandowski, whose annual salary amounts to 33.5 million euros per year. Kylian Mbappé completes the top three, with 31.2 million euros per year.
The first and only player in this ranking who is not from Barcelona or Madrid is Jan Oblak. The Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper is fifth, earning 20.8 million euros each year.
Kylian Mbappé and his exorbitant annual salary are far ahead of any other player in the Real Madrid squad in this regard. The second highest-paid Real Madrid player is David Alaba. The Austrian defender receives 22.5 million euros per year. The other two stars of the European champions, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr., have a certainly substantial salary, but much higher than that of the new Real Madrid ‘9’. Vinicius receives 20.8M€/year. Jude Bellingham earns 18.7 million euros per year.
