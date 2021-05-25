Entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who was previously recognized as the highest paid celebrity in 2020, starred in an outfit for 1.5 million rubles and angered netizens. On published in her Instagram-Account a series of pictures were noticed by The Sun journalists.

On the posted footage, the 23-year-old star posed in a black jumpsuit with short sleeves and a lacing on the belly of the Versace brand worth $ 18.2 thousand (1.3 million rubles). Her image was complemented by earrings for 330 dollars (25 thousand rubles), high-heeled shoes worth 950 dollars (72.2 thousand rubles) and a bag for 1475 dollars (112 thousand rubles) of the aforementioned brand.

Netizens criticized Jenner for being too expensive. “This is crazy!”, “18 thousand dollars for a jumpsuit? Kylie, what the hell? “,” This jumpsuit is worth more than my training, “they said.

Earlier in May, Kylie Jenner posed for the cover of Tmrw in a revealing outfit. So, in the photo, the girl is captured in a yellow bodysuit with long sleeves and high heeled boots with a pointed toe made of faux fur. In other photos, this look is complemented by a fur hat with embroidered eyes from the cartoon character Looney Tunes Twitty.