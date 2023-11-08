When I go to restaurants I like to order wines that I haven’t tried, totally unknown to me. It is a somewhat reckless custom because it is not always right and, in the end, my companions may end up paying for it. That’s how I tried, for the first time, the wedding. A variety that has gone unnoticed, despite its great oenological potential, until not many years ago.

That day I was not wrong. From the first sip I was captivated by the wine made by Bodegas Hispano+Suizas. We were all captivated. This extraordinary experience opened the doors to the DO Utiel-Requena, located on the interior plateau of the province of Valencia, where the wedding is the star.

But today I am not here to talk to you about that wine that we liked so much. Today I want to introduce you to his older brother, the masterpiece of Bodegas Hispano + Swissas; Superius Quod. Three great friends, two Spanish and one Swiss, Rafael Navarro (vinegrower), Pablo Ossorio (enologist) and Marc Grin (winemaker and export manager) had an ambitious dream and created Bodegas Hispano+Suizas. The goal of this trio, music lovers, is to make masterpieces, high-end wines that are affordable for lovers of good wine. All their wines are named after a term traditionally used in classical music. Because, for them, a good wine has to come out of the bottle like a symphony in which each instrument, well tuned, takes its place and sounds at the precise moment.

Various denominations



This is how, at this moment and in such a short time, they have managed to be at the top, rubbing shoulders with the most prestigious wineries in the country, accumulating awards year after year and putting both the winery and the DO in the spotlight. Utiel-Requena. Its vineyards and soils are not only covered by the Utiel-Requena DO, but also have a presence within the Valencia DO and the Cava DO, being one of the few wineries that enjoy this quality.

Superius Quod 2018

Store:

Hispano+Suizas Wineries.

Variety:

Bodal, syrah, merlot and cabernet franc.

Zone:

DO Utiel-Requena.

Price:

45.50 euros.

Superius Quod is made with the best grapes from organic vineyards with low planting density. The Bodal variety comes from vineyards that are more than eighty years old and is accompanied by Syrah, Merlot and Cabernet Franc. The different varieties are vinified and aged separately in new French oak barrels. Subsequently, the best barrels of each variety are selected and blended, which will remain for another ten months in French oak.

Only exceptional vintages of this fantastic wine come to the market, and the percentage of each variety can vary depending on the vintage, in order to achieve the highest quality and achieve, as its name says, the highest grade: Superius Quod.

Discovery of the week Ninja of the white grapes 2022

Julia Casado, better known as Julia la del Terreno, is a lover of the Northwest (Bullas, Cehegín and Caravaca) who undertook a dynamic and very interesting project.

Ninja of the white grapes 2022

Store:

The one on the ground.

Variety:

Maccabeus.

Zone:

DO Bullas.

Price:

16.50 euros.

Quite a discovery. This project, which began in 2016 with a modular winery under the mandates of sustainable agriculture, is based on the exhaustive selection of plots, traditional elaborations with spontaneous fermentations, without filters and far from modern technological practices to find character and typicality. of the vineyard.

Ninja de las Grapes is a macerated white wine, made with the white Macabeo variety that spends one month of maceration with the skins and five months, in French oak barrels, with its lees. It is an authentic wine, with its own identity, in which we find freshness as well as structure, aromatic and with persistence in the mouth.