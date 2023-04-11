The team issued a warning to air traffic saying that ash could explode at any moment at an altitude of up to 15 km. He added, “Continuing volcanic activity may affect international air traffic and low-flying aircraft“.
- The Geophysical Survey Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on the Telegram application that the ash cloud that followed the eruption It faces west and south and covers an area of 400 km long and 270 km wide. Russian media reports indicated that the volcanic cloud is still spreading.
Oleg Bondarenko, mayor of the Ust-Kamchatsky region, said in a post on the Telegram app that local authorities had closed schools and ordered residents in nearby villages to stay at home..
- Bondarenko added that the eruption of the volcano occurred at 6:31 am local time, and that ash was falling on local villages, including the village of Kluchi, where the ash layer reached 8.5 centimeters, according to a report by TASS, quoting the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, which is the highest level in 60 years..
