His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, confirmed that the UAE is witnessing a continuous increase in its role as a global capital of trade and its leading position on the map of the economy, pointing out that the economic principles document approved by the UAE government represents a road map for achieving leadership. Emirates globally, and consolidating the building of a national and sustainable economy, as the UAE is a free economic model, open to the world, that welcomes international and regional economic and trade exchange without restrictions, which represents the engine of growth for foreign trade.

Musabih said: Dubai Customs supports the strategic plans of the UAE and Dubai, as the department achieved a record performance for the year 2023, and cleared more than 30.4 million customs transactions, which is the largest number in the history of customs transactions completed by Dubai Customs, recording a growth of 17.5% compared to 25.8 million transactions. In the year 2022, driven by the comprehensive economic partnership agreements program, which continues the path of successes that it had begun since its launch in September 2021.

He added: The customer happiness rate reached 98% regarding customs transactions that are provided as electronic and smart services around the clock, seven days a week, as the average daily customs transactions completed by Dubai Customs programs and systems is 84 thousand transactions.

He explained that Dubai Customs seeks to open channels, consolidate and strengthen relations with Dubai’s commercial partners, acquire new partners, and contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by raising the total volume of foreign trade from 14.2 trillion dirhams in the past decade to 25.6 trillion dirhams for goods and services in the next decade, adding 400 cities for the foreign trade map in 2033, pointing out that Dubai Customs held many meetings with partners, customers, diplomatic agencies and business councils of countries as trading partners, and frameworks for increasing the value of trade exchange were discussed in order to achieve the UAE’s goals for the year 2031 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Dubai Customs stated, in its report for the year 2023, that it had launched digital projects and services to accelerate commercial operations and consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade, stressing its keenness to contribute to enhancing the state of security stability, which is one of the most important advantages that the UAE enjoys, and one of the attractive components. To invest in the country.

It also confirmed that it will firmly confront all attempts to smuggle prohibited, restricted and counterfeit materials to protect society and the economy, as the department succeeded in implementing 3,748 seizure reports during the past year, 1,704 cases and 2,044 customs reports, pointing out that these efforts are consistent with the department’s 2021-2026 plan to pioneer safe customs globally. .

It stated that it seeks to use and develop the best technologies to address the security challenges that threaten the safety of the economy and society, through the Risk Management Engine program at the Customs Intelligence Department, which controls this large and enormous amount of customs transactions and identifies suspicious shipments. Dubai Customs also trains and develops its cadres of officers and inspectors. Customs officers at all customs ports.

The “remote inspection” project launched by Dubai Customs in cooperation with Dubai South is a qualitative innovation to facilitate inspection procedures and speed up procedures for customers. The initiative relies on the characteristics of advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and a special robot to inspect shipments inside companies’ warehouses efficiently, safely and with high accuracy from the Dubai Customs operations room. Remotely, the innovative project shortens time and reduces costs, as customs officers do not need to travel to goods warehouses to conduct inspections. The new remote inspection system is equipped with multi-use cameras for high-resolution imaging and risk detection. It also includes qualitative devices such as thermal and infrared cameras. A long-lasting lithium battery with fast charging capability and a drone, which supports efficient and accurate inspections of shipments.

The number of intellectual property dispute cases that the department dealt with in the year 2023 reached about 333 cases, including more than 15 million pieces of counterfeit goods with a total value of about 73.4 million dirhams. The number of recycling operations for counterfeit goods reached 122 operations that included about 694 thousand pieces of counterfeit goods. Counterfeit goods.

In 2023, the Department completed 131 intellectual property awareness workshops and events in which 1,618 people from various categories participated. 407 trademarks and 231 commercial agencies were registered, in addition to registering 8 knowledge assets for employee innovations at Dubai Customs.

As part of its achievements, Dubai Customs granted invoice issuance facilities to free zone companies, which contributed to the growth of the trade volume of companies benefiting from these facilities. Opinions were provided for (120) draft legislation, including (42) customs legislation, (20) local legislation, and (58) Federal legislation, and the launch of the self-audit service, with an increase in the rate of efficiency and effectiveness of the audit plan for the year 2023 by 39% compared to the rate achieved in 2022, and the efforts of Dubai Customs resulted in issuing goods classification decisions for customers with approximately 24 thousand customs tariff items and responding via electronic services to approximately 1,850. Inquiries to customers regarding customs tariffs, prohibitions and restrictions, and supporting the implementation of economic partnership agreements by issuing customs policies regulating the implementation of this partnership.

Dubai Customs has also strengthened its efforts to facilitate the movement of travel and tourism at Dubai airports. The services provided by the department include many qualitative facilities for the movement of tourists and travelers, and the smart disclosure program aims to shorten the transit time for travelers through the red route to complete customs procedures in less than 4 minutes.

In cooperation with the Department of Finance in the Government of Dubai, Dubai Customs implemented the automation of notifications for taxable customs import transactions between government departments. This initiative contributes to the issuance of accurate tax reports and reduces non-matching transactions.

Dubai Customs strengthened its efforts in supporting community work and supported its community initiative with a comprehensive concept in accordance with its strategic plan for social responsibility through several axes that included social, health, environmental, and charitable activities, to contribute to supporting issues that affect society. The department accompanied the Year of Sustainability and COP28 by implementing many initiatives. In the field of sustainability, the total number of community initiatives implemented by the department was 175 initiatives during the year 2023, benefiting 238,000 beneficiaries from all groups in society, and the percentage of community happiness from these initiatives reached 98% according to the results of the community happiness study conducted by the department on all groups.

During the past year, Dubai Customs implemented 85 events that benefited 31,000 beneficiaries, and the satisfaction rate with the implemented activities reached 90%, according to the results of a survey conducted after each event.

Dubai Customs, represented by the Customs Training Center, implemented 3,913 training courses by the end of 2023, and trained 14,317 employees, with the number of training hours for each employee reaching 24 training hours, in addition to smart training through various educational platforms, which amounted to 40%.