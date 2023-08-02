‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ It has been breaking records in the world of cinema and one of them has just been set in Peru. The film, which was released in June 2023 and was filmed in the eighth wonder of the world, continues to give people something to talk about. And it is that the seventh installment of the saga, directed by Steven Caple Jr., who chose Machu Picchu as part of the scenery, has paid off, becoming the highest grossing film in the history of our country.

The Autobots vs. Decepticons was one of the most anticipated films of the year by all Peruvians, who responded with great reception at its premiere and that today is reflected in the millions reached. It should be remembered that, since 2021, the entire country witnessed through social networks how the film was being recorded in the Plaza de Armas in Cusco and its surroundings.

The highest grossing in the history of Peru

According to what your distributor indicates, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ It has managed to raise more than 52 million soles, an amount that exceeded in style what it had marked in 2019 ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

In addition, they added that this amount achieved in our nation has represented 3% of their total income. Likewise, Peru is located in fourth place, behind Mexico, China and the United States; as the country with the highest revenue.

This achievement of the Paramount Pictures film is an interesting figure, but it must also be taken into account that ticket sales in Peru increased after the pandemic. In a way, this has also been a springboard that helped him reach the record set by the Marvel movie.

The Paramount Pictures film premiered in June 2023 and is still on the billboard in Peru. Photo: Cinescape

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ goes for another record

The Bumblebee and company feature film wants to leave its mark. ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is on the hunt for an unprecedented record for ‘Avengers: Endgame’: removing the mark for the largest number of viewers taken to movie theaters. The Marvel movie brought an amount of 3 million 860,000 viewers; while that of Paramount, 3 million 716,000.

Official trailer for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’