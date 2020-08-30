A still from Tamara. In video the trailer of the film based on real events. EPV

The rough life of the well-known Venezuelan transsexual Tamara Adrián (Caracas, 1954) has inspired a film of the same name that has become the most viewed Venezuelan film of 2016. Touch Tamara, directed by Elia Schneider, the most obvious phobia among those who are manifested against sexual minorities. However, the film is only a superficial complaint in favor of respect for the other.

It is not Tamara not even the aspiration of a treatise on the human condition. It is a pity because the subject gave much more than what is exhibited. A successful Venezuelan lawyer hides his female identity from everyone, but not himself, until it becomes unbearable to keep up the charade. Far from delving into the internal conflict and the nuances that this debate supposes in the conscience, the film is lost in the catalog of scenes from Latin American soap operas and their archetypal characters of victimizing melodrama.

The weaknesses of the script, however, seem a matter of specialized criticism. The general public has endorsed her in movie theaters. As of Sunday, November 27, 19,341 spectators had paid their tickets. Has passed Tamara to the Venezuelan film awarded the Golden Lion at the 2015 Venice Film Festival, From there, which reached 16,924 during its tenure on the local card.

It is further proof that Schneider’s cinema has the secret to enchant the majority and a knack for choosing themes that move them. Tamara Adrián is the first transgender member of the Venezuelan parliament, elected as a substitute member of parliament for the opposition Popular Will party in 2015, in the elections won by the opposition Democratic Unity Table. In reality, her story is an allegation that transcends sexual preferences. More than a challenge to the conservative sectors, Tamara Adrián is a determination that is proof of slights and rejections.

Actually, Tamara Adrián is called Tomás Adrián and she was born a boy, but from a very young age she felt that she was inside a body that did not correspond to her. She tried to overcome that crisis by pleasing others: she was the man who was received with honors as a lawyer at the Andrés Bello Catholic University in Caracas, the same man who went to Paris to get her doctorate and who later, despite the confusion that. tormented, she decided to marry, have two children and lead an apparently normal life until her destiny reached her. This farce with himself barely lasted three years.

Elia Schneider has been careful to present the film as a biopic, but rather as the sum of all the tortures of a transsexual. Tamara Adrián is even more specific: “It is not my life, but a film about transphobia, which attacks the patriarchal system and therefore the domination of gender. By making visible the possibility that a woman can feel like a man and be a man and vice versa, it is living proof that segregation exists ”.

To disguise the life of the deputy, the script was rewritten time and time again, although key passages of her life have remained. “It became a more psychological film and I think this version reflects what I felt,” explains the parliamentarian. With Luis Fernández, the actor who played her, she met to design the character. In the end, Fernández preferred not to imitate her, but rather tried, from his experience, to show how a similar situation would have affected him. He was the ideal actor to play the character of Tamara because he has a natural connection with his inner masculine-feminine part. He emotionally understands both and accepts them as part of his individuality ”, says Elia Schneider”.

The differences between the real person and the character are quite clear. Tamara de Fernández always looks with her face contracted like a fist. The real Tamara’s is rather bright and smiling, despite the harsh life she has had to live and the discriminatory messages of ultra-religious fanaticism. “My cinema does not please the most conservative sector of Venezuelan society, which does not like to see themselves portrayed in that way. In Tamara’s case, we have already received several trills from religious groups criticizing the film’s theme. I have been asked several times to show Venezuelan tropical landscapes and colors in my films. Some conservative groups would prefer that I hide the dirty under the rug, but from my perspective I perceive other landscapes and other realities outlined with very deep shadows and rather dark and murky colors. I see a devalued country, subjected to hunger, violence, queues, diseases, desperate people who do not know where to go, that impacts and moves me and that is why I talk about this in my films ” says Schneider.

By making the issue of transphobia visible, Schneider recalled, perhaps without intending to, that Venezuela is, along with Paraguay, the only country in South America that still ignores the civil union between homosexuals and the recognition of transsexuals. Tamara Adrián is the most emblematic victim. He still appears as a man on his identity document. His arrival in Parliament marks the beginning of a battle for the definitive recognition of minorities. “A partial reform project of the Organic Law of Civil Registry is ready, which would establish, among others, the civil union between people of the same sex and the recognition of trans identities,” reports the deputy. The project waits for the improvement of the climate of coexistence between the government of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition to be debated in the chamber. With the contempt of the National Assembly declared by the Supreme, Adrián says, a law that would include many marginalized would be left at the mercy of the polarized Venezuelan political situation. Such a momentous step in Venezuelan life would need unanimous support.