The Government has decided to enter fully into the so-called Negreira case. The Higher Sports Council (CSD) sent a letter to Court number 1 of Barcelona on Monday in which it requests its admission as a private prosecution. CSD sources assure that the appearance is motivated by the fact that the Prosecutor’s complaint warns that the 7.3 million euros paid by Barcelona to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) between 1994 and 2018 could have been intended to alter the integrity of national football competitions.

Barcelona, ​​according to the Prosecutor’s complaint, “reached and maintained a strictly confidential verbal agreement” with Negreira whose ultimate purpose was to alter the competition in favor of the club. In his only statement, before the Tax Agency, Negreira stated that he was hired because Barça wanted to ensure “neutral” arbitrations, which would not harm him. Prosecutors did not present evidence that the money received by Negreira was used for payments that conditioned the arbitration proceedings. The money trail has not yet been determined and for this reason Judge Silvia López has ordered the Civil Guard to “carry out the necessary steps to determine the reason or work” for which Barça paid 7.3 million euros to Negreira between 2001 and 2018 and, also, what was the “destination” of the money collected by the companies of the former vice president of the CTA.

As the governing body of Spanish sports, the CSD has been forced to join the case as a private prosecution given the seriousness of the prosecutors’ accusations. The concern of the body chaired by José Manuel Franco is maximum in the face of the accusations that weigh on the Barça entity. He had already announced in various public appearances that, given the seriousness of the facts denounced, it is normal for the appearance of the CSD to end up taking place.

The image of Spanish sport abroad is at stake at a time when Spain is bidding hard and has a good chance of organizing the 2030 Soccer World Cup together with Portugal and Morocco. The Minister of Culture and Sports himself, Miquel Iceta, already indicated at the beginning of last March that “the Negreira case damages the image of sport in general” and that if confirmed it would seem “very serious”, for which reason the organizations “do not They can stay away.” Both the Spanish Football Federation, LaLiga and also Real Madrid already presented their respective writings at the time to appear in the case.

According to legal sources consulted by experts in sports law, the personification of the CSD can also be a weighty element in the procedure that UEFA has opened against Barcelona. The highest organization of European football has launched an investigation that may lead to a disciplinary file that separates Barcelona from European competitions for at least one year. UEFA, beyond the sanction that it may impose, must decide between the end of May and the beginning of June if it admits Barcelona in its competitions. These are accessed, in addition to sporting merits, through an invitation issued by the governing body of European football. For this to be validated, the clubs must comply with its economic control regulations and not be involved in cases of sports corruption. If one of these two requirements is not met, the ineligibility to participate in European competitions is one year. The president of UEFA himself, the Slovenian Alexander Ceferin, recently warned of his concern over the Negreira case. “Judging by my information, Barcelona’s situation is exceptionally serious,” he said, in an interview with the Slovenian magazine Ekipa. “So serious, that it seems to me that it is one of the most serious cases in football since I deal with him.”

The appearance of the CSD as an accusation has only aggravated the situation of Barcelona.s (CTA) of the RFEF. The federation itself, LaLiga and Real Madrid are other parties that have also appeared. “The intention of the CSD is to appear, but at the right time, because we must not forget that the Prosecutor’s Office has denounced before an Investigating Court, that court has to admit it for processing and that will be when we, with our legal services, appear already in this cause”, assured Franco almost a month ago in statements in Ana Rosa’s program.

