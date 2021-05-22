The modification of the project of the high tension line from the projected solar plant in the Lorca district of Zarcilla de Ramos to the Totana electrical substation again encounters another problem. This route, which initially passed through the protected areas of Sierra Espuña, was varied by local pressure. With this modification, the line would now occupy part of the Guadalentín Valley. More than fifty affected people gathered yesterday to support the symbolic act of placing a banner on the main façade of the Consistory under the slogan ‘Totana wants solutions. Buried energy corridor now! ‘

The protesters carried other banners that read: ‘Enough already. No more lines through the Guadalentín Valley ‘and’ Energy corridor now. Solution for everyone and forever ‘. They read a manifesto that collects the demands of those affected, which will be transferred to the Government delegate in the near future.

Yesterday more than 4,000 allegations were presented by neighbors against this initiative. The demands will be added to the allegations that will be presented jointly by the Totana City Council and the High Voltage Line Platform. It will be before the deadline for allegations ends, which ends on June 5.

«If necessary, we will go to Madrid; we are not going to allow this to happen ”, announces the mayor during a citizen protest



In these allegations, it is strongly requested that neither administrative authorization for construction nor the necessary declaration of public utility be granted to this initiative.

The mayor of Totana. Juan José Cánovas, explains that it would cause a great visual impact on the town, in addition to the possible consequences it could have on people’s health. “If it is necessary to go to Madrid, we will go, in addition to meeting with the government delegate, but we are not going to allow this to happen,” said the mayor.

Representatives of all political groups support the claims of those affected, which will be reflected in a joint motion in plenary next Thursday. The alternative proposed, both by the Council and by the platform, is to create an underground energy corridor. It would run parallel to the Mediterranean highway and would be used, both for said energy line and for the future route of the AVE catenary.