“High School Musical” premiered in 2006 and, since then, has become one of the most representative Disney films. That is why the mouse company decided to continue expanding the franchise and created “High School Musical: the musical: the series” starring Olivia Rodrigo.

A third season has been confirmed and the recent trailer reveal shows us the return of an actor who starred in the original film and became an iconic Disney star.

Olivia Rodrigo in “High School Musical”. Photo: Capture/Disney

Which actor is returning to “High School Musical”?

We refer to Corbin Bluethe interpreter who participated in the original trilogy as Chad DanfordBest friend of Troy Bolton (Zac Efron).

His work was so convincing for Disney that in 2007 he stood out for starring in “Jump in!”, a film available on Disney Plus.

Now, he will return to streaming in his role as Chad Danforth for “High School Musical: the musical: the series” in cameo form.

Zac Efron and Corbin Bleu as Troy Bolton and Chad Danforth respectively. Photo: Disney Plus

What will we see in the third season of “High School Musical: the musical: the series”?

In the first installment we saw that the members of the theater class prepared a musical based on the story of Troy and Gabriella, in the second part the theme was Beauty and the Beast.

Now, the third season will be set at Camp Shallow Lake, a camp located in California, where the Wildcats and their companions will stage “Frozen: a frozen adventure”. In this way, songs belonging to “rock camp”.