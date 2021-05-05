Detail of the cover of the book ‘In the dark’, by Claudia Gray.

“For more than a thousand generations, the knights jedi they were the guardians of peace and justice in the Old Republic. Before these dark times. Before the Empire ”. In those 29 words was condensed the promise of a mythical time, the golden age of Hesiod, where the jedis They were not an almost extinct lineage, but the brand new guardians of order and justice. This promise has been seen as “a silhouette, a backlight”, according to the author Claudia Gray, during the more than four decades of myth that Star Wars has bequeathed. And now, from his hand, and from dozens of writers and artists, the promise is coming true. The High Republic is the new era in the universe Star Wars, shooting, from now on, novels and comics as the first phase of advancement of what (it is assumed) will also end up being films for the theaters and series for the Disney + platform.

It all starts, as Gray emphasizes, from that Obi-Wan quote. “It is that spark of curiosity that we try to capture during the process, which Obi-Wan suggests there. Millions of fans around the world, myself among them, have wondered how we can fulfill that promise, “says the author in an interview with EL PAÍS with Michael Siglain, the creative director of the franchise at Lucasfilm, or what is it. himself, the archivist in charge of “volumes and volumes of hundreds of pages of art and history that are updated daily.” The bibles that define, in short, the creed of the Jedi and Sith.

To envision the new republic, Disney made an effort with a striking starting point. During two three-day trips to the mythical Skywalker Ranch – a macro-complex where George Lucas has managed for decades the most advanced companies of his empire, a property 40 minutes from San Francisco of almost 2,000 hectares and that now only permanently houses the sound division , Skywalker Sound— nearly a score of creatives came together to define the pillars of this world.

Palimpsests and meditation

Gray remembers that phase of the process with a smile, because the ranch, he says, is “a place designed, in all the breadth of the term, to fire the imagination.” The palimpsests are one of the things that most marked her. “They have this amazing library full of books to stimulate you. Treatises of comparative mythology, underwater photography … Everything. And in them, from time to time, you would find handwritten notes and you would realize that there, on that same page, such an artist from such a film had been inspired by the same thing as you. His tracks were visible ”. The long walks in nature, according to Gray, were essential to settle the ideas of the team of storytellers. “You have to walk from place to place, in this beautiful, natural landscape, and that gives you time to meditate on what we were doing.”

What they were doing was planting their own flag in Star wars. One with different objectives and in a way somewhat irreverent with some central points of mythology. jedi. Especially in the prequels directed by Lucas, the jedi they manifested (Yoda included) a rigid bureaucracy and a martial state occasioned by the gigantic wars in which they were embarked by the Republic, which left little room for religious freedoms. “Sad to see Yoda turned into a bureaucrat, right? In the prequels, there is a rigidity to the order that does not exist in the High Republic. Each jedi you can express your spiritual relationship with the Force. We even have a kind of jedi, the walkers of the path (wayseeker in the original), who undertake that spiritual path in their own way, as nomads. “

In Grey’s individual case, his jedi of the novel In the dark It couldn’t be more atypical. The author compares her character, Reath Silas, to Hermione Granger, Harry Potter’s intelligent companion. “He is someone who feels more comfortable with a book in his hands. Someone who if you say: ‘You have to go to a planet full of dangers’, answers:’ Who, me? Gray argues that in the new stage they have created of Star wars, by unloading it from the monumental wars (“of billions of contenders”), the range is opened to create characters that fulfill very atypical roles in the order jedi. “And we have a lot of matches too, because it’s fun to write them in narrative. But we can afford a character that can be defined without having to bring out the lightsaber the first time. ” Curiously, these literary characters did not stop at what was evoked. Lucasfilm and Disney artists, the same ones who designed the iconic Darth Maul or Queen Amidala, captured in illustrations what the writers were proposing in their words.

The diversity of the cast is one of the points in which more emphasis is placed in this new era of Star wars. Keeve Trenis, the main protagonist of the Marvel comics line focused on the High Republic, is black and female, with a very contemporary hairstyle (half shaved skull, half hair). And on the penultimate page of the first issue of the comic you see how jedis very diverse and young swear their ascription to the order amid smiles and tears, lightsabers at the ready. But what remains, according to LucasArts creative director Michael Siglain, is “escapism”: “Especially in these times, if we can get people to evade, we will have done our job well.”