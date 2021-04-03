The statistics of the Ministry of Health and Society showed an increase in cases of recovery from Coronavirus, in parallel with the continuing increase in daily infection cases, as the percentage of people recovering from the total number of cases reached 96.7%, after the recovery of 452,321 cases out of 468 thousand and 23 injuries since the pandemic began.

The number of active cases (who are still receiving treatment) decreased to 14,198 cases, most of which were simple cases.

The number of deaths reached 1,504 cases, at a rate of 0.3% of the total infections, while doctors on the first line of defense identified five measures to coexist with the virus without risk, and to prevent infection, starting with receiving the Corona vaccination.

In detail, doctors confirmed the continuing effect of the “Covid-19” virus on our daily lifestyle, pointing out that it is one of the viruses that will continue, most likely to have an annual vaccination, such as the influenza virus.

They called on community members to follow five precautionary measures to prevent infection, including taking vaccinations, maintaining social distancing, exercising, eating healthy foods to increase immunity, and adhering to the preventive measures for wearing a muzzle and sterilizing hands.

They also demanded not to be drawn to rumors, and to take information from their official sources.

In media statements, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the spokesperson for the health sector in the country, stressed the importance of vaccination against the Corona virus to help stop the epidemic, noting the need to vaccinate the largest possible proportion of society, leading to the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will contribute to reducing infections, Consequently, disease control.

She said that “Combining vaccination with following precautionary measures to prevent the spread of (Covid-19) provides the best protection against the virus,” stressing that “vaccines (Covid-19) do not completely prevent the possibility of infection with the virus, but they greatly reduce risks, and help prevent complications. Dangerous ».

Al Hosani indicated the need to ensure that the precautionary measures are applied in establishments and institutions, and that community members adhere to preventive measures.

Ahmed Al Hammadi, an assistant professor at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University, a consultant infectious diseases at Tawam Hospital, stressed the need for everyone who has taken the vaccine and those who have not yet taken it for medical or other contraindications to follow the precautionary measures, so as not to They become infected or cause injury to others, especially the elderly and people with chronic diseases, especially those who cannot get vaccinated because of their health conditions, or because of weak immunity, whether from diseases that cause this or because of some immunosuppressive drugs.

Al-Hammadi, who is the main researcher in the study of Russian vaccination (Sputnik) in the country, said: “We must continue to follow measures to prevent the virus, until we reach an adequate level of community immunity, through comprehensive vaccination campaigns until the end of the pandemic.”

An infectious disease consultant at Al Rahba Hospital, Dr. Jihad Abdullah, confirmed that “access to group immunity requires that at least 80% of the community members receive the vaccine.”

He pointed out that «the vaccine does not negate the possibility of infection with the virus, as about 20% of those who receive the vaccine can be infected with the Coronavirus, but with mild symptoms, or without showing any symptoms. But in the event of non-compliance with the precautionary measures, they pose a danger to the rest of society.

The psychiatrist, Ahmed El-Sayed, called for not to be drawn into rumors and negative news, stressing the need to adhere to a daily routine to repel the feeling of anxiety by setting a schedule for work and education, maintaining a regular pattern of sleep and eating times, and dealing with precautionary measures as a positive motive. It helps us to overcome the current situation, and occupy leisure time with hobbies and usual activities or with new ones to gain more feeling that life is normal.

Nutritionist, Walaa Hamed, called for a commitment to a healthy diet to increase the body’s immunity, especially foods that raise immunity and antioxidants, such as vegetables and fruits, while maintaining the ideal weight, and refrain from smoking.

“The psychological aspect and health practices help to strengthen immunity and fight disease,” she said.

Doctors May Muhammad, Marwa Saleh, and Basem Alaa, warned against ignoring the rules of social distancing to limit the spread of the Corona virus, especially with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

And they called to avoid family visits and gatherings, and to avoid crowding during shopping operations.

They stated that all members of society are partners in facing the pandemic, pointing to the need to work together to eradicate the virus and break the chain of its spread.

State preemptive

The official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that the UAE is at the forefront of the countries in the world that have conducted tests for the Corona virus compared to the number of inhabitants.

She added that the rate of injuries in relation to the total examinations is among the lowest regionally and globally, pointing to the effectiveness of the measures taken by the concerned health authorities, and the application of the latest medical examination techniques. It also affirmed that the UAE will continue its methodology for examinations aimed at early detection and investigation to limit the spread of the pandemic by conducting intensive examinations for various segments of society.

And she stressed that early assessment of infected cases and contacts is an important and effective weapon in limiting the spread of the virus, and subsequently reducing disease complications and reducing deaths.

• Covid-19 vaccines do not completely prevent the possibility of contracting the virus.

• 14,198 active injuries in the country, most of them classified as “minor”.

• 20% of vaccine recipients can be infected with the Coronavirus, but with mild or no symptoms.





