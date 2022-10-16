Private schools in the northern emirates set up recreational trips for their students at prices exceeding 200 dirhams per student, which included transportation, a snack and recreational games, which led to the deprivation and embarrassment of other students from participating in the trip due to its high cost, which will cost the families of students who have three children in the school 600 dirhams.

Private schools reported that recreational trips for students of school stages are optional, and that recreational places were chosen based on the discounts that schools receive from cities and recreational centers located in the regions of the country.

The students’ parents, Islam Fawzi, Raed Al-Talbi, Zina Abu Warda and Nasreen Muhammad, said that private schools’ implementation of trips to entertainment cities away from schools in other emirates at exorbitant prices led to embarrassing their children for their inability to pay the value of the trips that came a month after the beginning of the school year. The income of the students’ families continued to be affected by the value of tuition fees, transportation and textbooks.

They added that the prices of recreational trips ranged from 200 to 250 dirhams, according to the entertainment cities chosen by the schools for their student activities, noting that whoever has more than three children in the school will pay more than 600 dirhams if he agrees to his children’s participation in those trips.

They pointed out that the school administrations were informed of the necessity of choosing recreational centers that suit the economic level of all students, conducting a questionnaire a week before the start of the trip, and making choices for the students’ families to be able to choose the appropriate recreational games for their children according to their financial income.

They added that the schools decided to conduct recreational trips without taking into account the economic situation of the students’ families, which caused their children to be deprived of the trips, and they felt embarrassed by the rest of their colleagues and sad because their owners talked about the trips and the schools published their pictures on their electronic platforms.

On the other hand, private schools in the northern emirates indicated that the recreational trips that they conduct annually are subject to safety and security standards to ensure the safety of students and protect them from any dangers while playing games, and that schools choose large entertainment cities that accommodate large numbers of students, unlike the games that are located in the centers Commercial, which can accommodate a certain number of people. She added that recreational trips are conducted for each school stage on the same day in coordination with the entertainment cities in order to reserve the place and provide supervisors and observers to avoid students being exposed to any risks, pointing out that the prices of recreational trips are suitable for all students, as they include transportation, meals, drinks and game fees, and that the prices of recreational trips are suitable for all students. Send papers containing the details of the trips to the students’ families for approval and send the value of the trip with their children.

She added that the schools will study the suggestions of the students’ families to choose more than one recreational place and conduct a survey on it so that the trips will be according to the students’ families’ choice and suit their economic situation in order to satisfy all students and ensure their participation in the trips during the current academic year.

Students: Trip prices ranged from 200 to 250 dirhams, according to the entertainment cities chosen by the schools.



School administrations: We are studying the suggestions of students’ parents to choose more than one recreational place that suits their situation.