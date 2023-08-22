The students’ families said that the continuous rise in the prices of school uniforms prompts them to go to “tailoring” shops to tailor the school uniform, or to buy the same product at half the price offered by the schools.

Families of students complained that schools oblige them to purchase school uniforms annually through the school itself, even when they do not need it, which they asserted constitutes a financial burden on them, especially those who have several children in schools, demanding compliance with what the responsible authorities specified that it is not compulsory to buy uniforms. against their will and without approval from the official authorities.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority confirmed to «Emirates Today» that a private educational institution is prohibited from collecting or adding fees that have not been approved by the authority.

In detail, a parent, Khaled Muhammad, said that he decided to resort to a sewing shop to tailor school uniforms for his children because of the overstatement of schools, especially since the shop asks for half the value of what the school demands. The school costs 120 dirhams, and the price of a shirt is 30 dirhams, while the school asks for 60 dirhams, so I can buy four sets for each son instead of only two from the school.

He added, “There are schools that force parents to buy uniforms within the fees. The uniforms in some schools range between 500 and 1,500 dirhams.”

Muhammad Abdullah, (a guardian of three students), explained that the school uniform for his children costs him about 2,000 dirhams annually in addition to the tuition fees, which forces him to resort to sewing shops to tailor the uniforms for his children at a cost not exceeding 600 dirhams, especially since there is an exaggeration from schools regarding the prices of uniforms. .

Umm Malik said that the sewing shops ease the burdens of families and help them save part of the price allocated for the uniform, and provide more sets at lower costs. And she said that “a large number of parents resort to sewing shops in light of the presence of more than one son in schools,” noting that “the prices of uniforms in schools are high compared to the market.” Salam Salim (the guardian of two students) said that the value of the school uniform for her two daughters, in a private school in Sharjah, is more than 2000 dirhams, so she resorts to sewing shops to tailor the outfit, which allows her to provide four complete sets, pointing out that sewing shops contribute to Reducing financial burdens.

For his part, a sales official at B.K.’s sewing shop said that he seeks to help and support the students’ families to tailor school uniforms at simple prices to reduce financial burdens, explaining that “his prices are 30 dirhams for a shirt and the same for pants, while the price of a jacket is about 50 dirhams.” He continued, “These prices help parents to provide several kits for their children compared to what they buy from schools.”

On the other hand, an administrative official in a private school – who refused to be named – said that the prices of uniforms in schools are suitable for the students’ families, especially since they are relatively consistent with the annual fees, indicating that the prices of uniforms range between 300 and 1000 dirhams, depending on each school. Commenting on obligating schools to purchase school uniforms, the Sharjah Private Education Authority stated that the educational institution may not increase its set fees until two academic years have passed since the start of operation, and this increase is according to the percentage determined by the authority, and after issuing its approval, pointing out that it is prohibited for The private educational institution collects or adds fees that were not approved by it.

