The high position of Mazón charged by the judge says that he acted with “commendable diligence” in the management of the DANA

The former Autonomous Emergency Secretary of the Executive of Carlos Mazón charged by the judge of the Dana, Emilio Argüeso, has offered his collaboration to the instructor magistrate although he chests from his role on the day of the tragedy. Argüeso, in a brief of allegations to which Eldiario.es has had access, considers that he acted with “absolute responsibility” and “commendable diligence” in the exercise of his position on October 29, day of the Barrancada catastrophic.

The Dana judge accepts the call audios at 112 with consent “case by case” of relatives of deceased

The high position, dismissed together with the former Salomé Pradas Consellele (investigated in the case), also attacks against the resolution of the instructor and calls the car dictated last Monday of “poor and incomplete clearly”. His lawyer, José María Bueno Manzanares, asks that the car be completed so that he can declare “with minimal guarantees” in a “issue of this size”.

The legal representation of the former regional Secretary, who exercises a clean hands lawyer, argues that the judge’s resolution does not express “as necessary” the “reasons, facts, signs, situations, omissions” attributable to her client to declare with the condition of investigated. “None of it does the aforementioned car,” he adds.

“In any case, being an autonomous secretary and supposed number two of a Ministry is not a crime, so we assume that other reasons for her summons should be as accused, that the judge has ignored in her car,” says the letter.

Emilio Argúso was not only Autonomic Secretary of Emergencies in the department of Pradas. He was also the director of the Valencian Safety Agency and emergency response. After being a regional deputy of Citizens, Argüeso was signed by Mazón for the Valencian Executive.

The lawyer argues that the car does not detail the “participation that could have” argue in the late and erroneous shipment of the message of the ES-Alert. “Why is it imputed to my client? It is not expressed, ”says the writing.

He also says that the former regional secretary only knows information about the cause “by the press”, in addition to which “he personally knew the fateful days of the Dana.”

The “poor victims”

The lawyer questions the territorial competence of the head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Catarroja to centralize the dana’s proceedings and investigate the alleged crimes of reckless homicide linked to the 228 deaths as a result of the ravine.

The letter of allegations slides that, from the “knowledge” of argues of the facts, “deduces” that most of the deceased and the first bodies of bodies would have occurred in the courts of Torrent and not in those of Catarroja.

The Dana judge destroys Mazón’s version about the response to the catastrophe and signs the “negligence”



The letter regrets that the car does not “express” the “circumstances of all poor victims (sic).” The magistrate detailed in her resolution the names of the 228 fatal victims of the alleged negligence of the Generalitat, although only the terrible stories of the relatives of the victims who have declared, for the moment, in judicial headquarters.