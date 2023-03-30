The high minimum services imposed by the regional Administration neutralized this Thursday the effect of the strike called in private health. The arrest was barely perceptible to the patients. The minimum services reached 100% in operating rooms and emergencies, and the Murcian Health Service (SMS) maintained the referrals scheduled for this day.

The unions were, despite this, satisfied with the response of the professionals to the concentration held early in the morning in front of Quironsalud Murcia, which continued with another protest in front of San Esteban. “Many colleagues have come who were on duty, or with the afternoon shift, and also inside the hospitals there are professionals who cannot leave, because they are in minimum services, and they support us with photographs and posters,” explained Yolanda Fernández, head of the private health sector in CC OO.

“The vast majority of workers who wanted to go on strike have not been able to join, because the Administration has decreed minimum services that are practically 100%,” said Antonio Expósito, president of the company committee of the Hospital Ribera Virgen de Charity, from Cartagena.

Protest at the Quirón Hospital in Murcia, this Thursday.



Nacho Garcia / AGM







The day unfolds as “normal”



The Murcian Union of Hospitals (UMH) stressed that the minimum services were fulfilled “normally”, and there was “no type of incident in hospitals or centers.” Follow-up “has been minimal, just over 1% in hospitals, so activity has been practically normal in all our centers,” UMH sources said. The employers showed their “will to continue negotiating with the social party for a new collective agreement.”

CC OO and UGT claim with this strike a new agreement for the sector of health establishments, which ranges from large private hospitals to dental, aesthetic, rehabilitation or assisted reproduction clinics. The last agreement dates from 2010, and decayed in 2012 after failing to reach an agreement for its renewal. Only La Vega, Perpetuo Socorro and Quironsalud Murcia have their own agreements.

«The situation is unsustainable; We have been without an agreement since the one in 2010 declined. We have the same salary tables as then, “summed up Antonio Expósito. The negotiations are stuck. The employers propose a salary increase that “is barely equal to the interprofessional minimum wage in many categories” and is below the CPI, says CC OO. The unions also denounce “cutting rights” in the business proposal, such as “the elimination of seniority.”

The Nursing and Physiotherapy schools joined the mobilizations for “a decent agreement”

The protests by private health professionals are supported by the Satse union, which denounces “the precarious situation and lack of recognition suffered by nurses who work in the private sector.” For its part, the College of Nursing emphasizes that “this strike is the response to the stoppage of the negotiation of the collective agreement by the Murcian Hospital Union, an agreement that is 12 years old and causes the precariousness of the personnel who work in the private sphere. The College of Physiotherapists also joined the mobilizations “for a decent agreement.”