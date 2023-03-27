This Monday the tenth high-level dialogue between Colombia and the United States begins in Washington, an appointment in which both countries discuss key issues on the agenda, including issues such as human rights, security, drug policy and migration.

The agenda began around 8 in the morning, Washington time, with a meeting in which the Principal Deputy Adviser for National Security, Jonathan Finer, and the United States Under Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, will be present.

On behalf of Colombia will be Álvaro Leyva, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Luis Gilberto Murillo, ambassador to the US; Nestor Osuna, Minister of Justice; Felipe Quintero, Vice Minister of Commerce; Danilo Rueda, High Commissioner for Peace; Rafael Lara, Vice Minister of Defense; and Laura Sarabia, Chief of Staff of the Casa de Nariño.

The official installation of the Dialogue will take place at 10 am Washington time. This event will be broadcast by the Colombian Foreign Ministry and the United States Department of State.

Also on the agenda is a bilateral meeting between Foreign Minister Leyva and the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken.

Then, starting at 11 in the morning, Washington time, the discussions will begin in the thematic months.

It should be remembered that the dialogues will be divided into seven thematic tables that will meet for two days (Monday and Tuesday): economic, social and health opportunities; public diplomacy; environment and climate change; energy, mining and infrastructure; democracy, good governance and human rights; security, drug policy and rural development; and migration.

This Monday table 1 (Economic and Social opportunities), table 5 (democracy, good government and human rights) will meet.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME