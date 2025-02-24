Lewis Hamilton, seven times champion of the Formula 1 worldjoins the Lululemon sports brand as a new ambassador to a collaboration that promises to exhaust stocks and shows, once again, the Pilot’s passion for fashion both in the sports field and outside of it.

Within the framework of this New collaborationthe brand will provide the British pilot for high performance products for training, recovery and daily routine, in addition to collaborating in design innovations and global impact projects. Lewis is known for his unprecedented career On the track, with the greatest number of victories in Great awards, podiums and poles, in addition to having matched the record of seven world titles. In addition to his racing talent, Hamilton has established himself as a reference of style, recognized for his daring fashion elections and his impact on the world of design, as he showed on his first day of work with Ferrari, as we counted In Summum.

Hamilton becomes the new Lululemon ambassador

«Lululemon products are of incredible quality, they have a great design and, most importantly, they offer the performance I need,” he said Hamilton. «I am excited to partner with a brand that adopts a holistic approach to well -being. Together we want to inspire To our communities to be the best version of themselves, “said the pilot.

Out of track

Beyond the sports fieldworks tirelessly in the defense of various causes, from the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion in motoring and other areas, to the struggle for social justice globally. As ambassador, Lewis will collaborate narrowingE with research and innovation teams, design and development of Lululemon to contribute your vision and feedback in future collections. In addition, the Lululemon social impact center will work together with Mission 44the Global Lewis Foundation, to integrate experiences of movement and mental well -being in its initiatives aimed at creating a fairer future for young people through education, employment and empowerment.









«We are delighted to welcome Lewis to Lululemon’s family as our new ambassador. It is a real pioneer In every way. His commitment to performance, well -being and positive impact perfectly fit the values ​​of our brand, ”he explained Nikki NeuburgerChief Brand & Product Activation Officer of Lululemon. “We are excited to work with him to innovate, inspire and generate a positive change together.”

Lewis will be one of the outstanding figures of the next global campaign of the sports brand: ‘No holding back’, which shows the dedication and daily effort necessary to be a champion, both in physical and mental training. The campaign will present the latest news in male sportswear, including the iconic line Metal vent tech of the brand

