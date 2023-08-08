Dina Mahmoud (Aden, London)

If the pace of battles that Yemen has been witnessing for more than 8 years has significantly decreased during the past few months, then this relative decline in violence on the field level has not been sufficiently reflected in the living conditions in this country, which is still the scene of the humanitarian crisis, classified as The worst of its kind, in the entire world.

In addition to the deterioration of basic services, which have been severely damaged under the weight of the Houthi group’s attacks and its continuous escalation of aggression against civilians, the burdens on their shoulders are increasing, in light of the current rise in food prices on the international scene, especially since the outbreak of the crisis in Ukraine. In addition to the increasing difficulties experienced by Yemeni wheat importers, with regard to bringing it from Russia and Ukraine due to the crisis, the devastating heat wave that swept India in March of last year led to a reduction in its harvest of this type of grain.

As a consequence, the quantities that Yemenis could import from Indian wheat decreased, as an alternative to Russian and Ukrainian imports.

Although importers can usually absorb any temporary increases in grain import costs, without this being reflected in selling prices to direct consumers in the domestic market, the continuation of the current rise in prices at the international level for a long time means that the burden will inevitably fall on the shoulders of Yemenis.

These people already suffer from a sharp decline in purchasing power, as a result of the ongoing conflict in Yemen, since the fall of 2014, which reduces their ability to obtain imported food commodities, even if they are available in the market. According to an analytical report prepared by the “Academic and Research Institute” and “Mercy Corps” organizations concerned with humanitarian and relief affairs, the continued increase in food prices in the international market warns that the local demand for them will decrease, due to the exacerbation of the inability of Yemeni consumers to bear the costs required for that. .