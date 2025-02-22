The high fire agreement lives its most complicated moments when Gaza prepares for the release today of six living hostages as culmination of the first phase of the pact between Israel and Hamas. In the seventh exchange from the entry into force … of the agreement, the Israelis will take out of The prison at 602 prisoners. The tension grew in the last hours, since Israel accused Hamas of a “flagrant violation” for having delivered an “anonymous” body between the four that transferred on Thursday to the International Red Cross and Benjamin Netanyahu cried revenge.

The forensic experts who received the black coffins prepared by the Islamists determined that three of them correspond to the identities offered by Hamas, the Ariel and Kfir Bibas brothers, 5 and 2 years old, and veteran journalist Oded Lifshitz, but the fourth, Shiri , mother of the little ones, no. After a day of mutual reproaches, Hamas delivered the true body on Friday night. The army statement on the Forensic study also assured that Ariel and Kfir were “brutally killed” by their captors. The military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, explained that the militiamen killed the children “with their own hands.” Netanyahu, through a video statement, said that “we will act with determination to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages, both alive and dead, and ensure that Hamas is completely paid for this cruel and atrocious violation of the agreement.”

According to the prime minister, the enemy introduced the body of “a woman from Gaza” in the coffin that corresponded to Shiri. The Bibas family recorded a message addressed to the prime minister to tell him that “we have not even received an apology of him at this painful moment (…) we do not seek revenge now, we want Shiri.” Family members asked Trump “to help our families to complete this important mission.” The Minister of Economy, Bezalel Smotrich, wrote in his X account that “the serious violation by Hamas and the continuous abuse cannot be faced with silence (…) the only solution is the destruction of Hamas and should not be delayed.” The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, expressed himself in similar terms and called to “eradicate the presence of Hamas” of the Palestinian territories.

Direct attack on Netanyahu

Taher al Nunu, head of Hamas, told the media that “we want to respect the agreement, but errors can occur and we are investigating what happened.” Basem Naim, head of external relations of the Islamist group, spoke of an “unfortunate error,” explained that it was because Israeli bombings mixed the remains of Israeli hostages with Palestinian victims that were in the same place and remembered that there are thousands of Disappeared among Gaza’s debris.

This incorrect delivery of a body added discomfort to the situation generated by the propaganda ceremony organized by Hamas on Thursday to deliver the remains of the hostages. The Islamists turned the act into a direct attack on the figure of Netanyahu, whom they accused of being responsible for deaths because of the hard bombings that have left more than 46,000 dead, most women and children.

The agreement in Gaza is pending the start of the negotiation of the second phase, which should start in the next few days and that is very complex. At the moment, if the agreed is fulfilled, Hamas will deliver to the International Red Cross tomorrow to six living captives, instead of three. The final list is made up of Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, which have been kidnapped a decade, such Shoham, Omer Shem-Tov, Omer Wenkert and Eliya Cohen. Israel will release 602 prisoners, including 157 prisoners with life imprisonment and long sentences, who will go to Egypt, and 445 Gazati detained after October 7.