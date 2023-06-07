Although Realme is a relatively new brand that has entered the Mexican market, it has become one of the best alternatives to high-end devices from Samsung and Apple. The brand of Chinese origin has made a name for itself and has entered the list of companies with the best mobile phones in terms of quality-price.

That is why, if you are thinking of buying a cell phone that can be used for social networks, video games, and demanding activities, Realme is undoubtedly your best option.

Next, we will mention some of the characteristics of Realme GT NEO3, a beast of graphics processing that does not ask for anything from teams like Samsung’s S23 and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Realme GT NEO3 It has a list price of $11,999 pesos and its most interesting aspect, in addition to the power it offers us, is its 80W SuperDart fast charge that allows us to charge the device in minutes.

This equipment incorporates fairly balanced features in relation to its cost. In addition, we can find it in versions of 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB with 80W and 150W fast charging adapters in each of the devices.

Likewise, Realme GT NEO 3 offers us a 6.7″ FULL HD+ 120 HZ AMOLED screen, as well as a photographic section that gives us a main camera with three lenses of 50 MP f/1.88, 8 MP f/2.25 UGA, 2 MP f/2.4 macro.

This equipment also has a powerful 4,500 mAh battery and various processing chips, one of them mainly dedicated to processing the high refresh rate when running high-consumption video games.