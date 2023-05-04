The Egyptian Ministry of Health said today, Thursday, that 17 were killed and 29 injured after a passenger bus collided with a heavy transport truck on a desert highway in the southwest of the country.

Medical and security sources said that the accident took place on Wednesday, on the Assiut-Kharga highway, about 400 km southwest of Cairo in the New Valley Governorate.

The Ministry of Health indicated that 26 ambulances were sent to the accident site to transport the injured to hospitals. The statement added, “The injured were transferred to Al-Kharga General Hospital, Assiut University Hospital, and Al-Iman in Assiut.” It is not yet clear how the accident occurred.