Arrest, last March, of an alleged jihadist in Mallorca. NATIONAL POLICE

Organized crime does not speak a single language. The agents in charge of combating it know it and suffer it. And the Ministry of the Interior pays a high and increasing cost to overcome this difficulty. The National Police has started the tender for a new contract to translate into Spanish the conversations in other languages ​​intervened by court order in the course of its investigations against crime and terrorism, after the one awarded last summer will exhaust its budget two months ahead of schedule. According to the file of the new contest, to which EL PAÍS has had access, the National Police plans to spend 11.9 million euros between October 1 and November 30, 2024 to translate nearly 450,000 hours of recording and that these can be used as evidence in criminal proceedings.

This figure represents an average cost of 850,000 euros per month, which represents an increase of 45% compared to the previous contract, which is now running out prematurely and in which the initial forecast was to disburse 583,300 euros per month; and 88% compared to 2020, when the expected monthly cost then was 451,100 euros. The company that is awarded the contract must cover the translation into Spanish of “any official language or most common dialects”, including the co-official languages ​​of Spain and sign language (in the case of video recordings), at a maximum price of 26.62 euros. per hour, VAT included (in the previous contract the amount was 22.99 euros).

The companies that aspire to the contract must have at least 10 translators from dialectal Arabic, six from English, four from Romania and the same number from French, two from Mandarin Chinese and another two from Urdu (language used by those from Pakistan). . They must also have at least one professional for Basque and another for Catalan, as well as for Russian, Portuguese, Albanian, Bulgarian, Ukrainian, Georgian, Polish and Wolof (the most widely spoken in Senegal). When they are claimed, the company undertakes that a qualified translator will appear at the police station from which they are claimed in a maximum time that ranges between 90 minutes and four hours, depending on the language for which they are claimed. and the existing distance between the place where the service must be provided and the capital of the province.

Since 2008, the National Police has been contracting “specialized external companies” for translation, interpretation and transcription services for wiretaps obtained in the course of “police investigations for [los] more serious crimes”, according to the new tender file. Until that year, the agents made use of limited labor personnel assigned to the General Directorate of Police for these functions and of specific contracts or collaborators, which had clearly been shown to be insufficient. In these 15 years, the budget to hire companies for this purpose has been increasing continuously from the 2.6 million of the first contract, despite which it has been common for the initially budgeted item to end up being insufficient to cover the needs of police units, whose investigations still largely depend on wiretapping.

This is what has happened with the contract currently in force, awarded last year to a Temporary Business Union (UTE) made up of SeproTec and Ofilingua, and which contemplated an initial cost of 10.5 million for 18 months (between June of last year and next November 30). After a few months, the Ministry of the Interior already had to increase its amount by 780,000 euros when verifying that the planned amount was clearly insufficient after having disbursed 2.1 million only in the first three months of the contract. Despite this initial increase, the budgeted money has once again turned out to be insufficient and, therefore, the General Directorate of Police has been forced to put out a tender now, two months ahead of schedule, for the new contract, convinced that with the money committed to the current “is not credited enough for completion”.

The Police justifies this difficulty to adjust the cost in that the demand for translation services “is changing and it is not possible to foresee the territorial evolution of organized crime, which is conditioned by multiple factors, such as the territorial evolution of tourism that it facilitates anonymity, greater police pressure, the change in the international routes of organized crime in criminal modalities such as trafficking in human beings or trafficking in narcotic substances”. The document recalls that determining “the duration of each of the investigations [policiales] concrete is impossible.”

The execution of the contracts awarded up to now has been involved in controversy on occasions due to the profile of some of the translators. Thus, in 2008, the first year that this service was put out to tender, the Police arrested the man who had been sent by the winning company to carry out a Portuguese translation at the Barajas airport (Madrid) when they found that he had numerous criminal records and an order search and capture Six years later, two others were arrested accused of extorting a businessman who was being investigated by the police and whose telephone conversations were translated by them. The Provincial Court of Madrid still has to judge them.

To minimize the risk of cases like these occurring again, the contracts include -also the one currently being tendered- a “reservation and custody of information” clause whereby the winning company and the interpreters undertake not to reveal “any information arising from the police sphere to which they have access due to the provision of the service” under the warning that “in the event of such confidentiality being broken, they would incur in a crime prosecutable ex officio”.