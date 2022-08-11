A few August ago it transpired that the Hindu god Ganesh had entered a church in Ceuta, carried on stretchers and to the sound of a salve rociera intoned by the unprejudiced parishioners. This kind of Alliance of Civilizations in paperback, which, seasoned with a couple of subplots, would be a comedy of manners for which the Ealing studios would have sighed, it is in Youtube and it’s my emergency antidepressant. When I need to increase the dose I do a double session with the video of the Telemadrid reporter that takes to the streets in search of a brawl against the Central Madrid of Carmena to find that the citizens stubbornly strive to prefer clean air to a chronic lung disease.

As the magic of direct plays tricks on editorial lines, editors are increasingly cautious and precise. This week they have achieved feats: from Galicians complaining about interiors at 27 degrees, when in the north we look at the air conditioners with the same strangeness as Johnny Weissmüller the elevators in Tarzan in , to laments that are already an anthology of nonsense: “the ice goes up, but not the salaries”, cries out a passer-by in the Antena 3 news, because the revolution will be in a ball cup or it will not be, and in the absence of a great sports competition this summer, why not the Olympics of lack of solidarity in prime time.

Rooted in the worse, the better for the audiences, the supposedly informative programs have mutated the usual summer snakes into Komodo dragons, so undisguisedly that they have ended up falling into parody; that they have sold us the end of the world every week has left me personally without the strength to face the icegate. At least not without first composing myself with a dose of save Ganesh.

