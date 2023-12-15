It may seem like magic, but it is not. The evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), constantly celebrated for its exponential innovation and game-changing capabilities, masks a less glamorous but critical component: its remote workforce. This crucial but often overlooked part of their value chain reminds me of the textile industry's supply chain from a few decades ago. Has anyone been able to forget the Rana Plaza tragedy in Bangladesh, where more than 100 people died? This is a parallel story. While, in the production of cheap clothing, the risk suffered by workers locked up in factories in peripheral countries is physical; In this other industry, the digital one, psychosocial risk prevails. That is, the psychological damage suffered by its workers due to constant exposure to brutal, disturbing, traumatic and indescribable content. Their invisibility and non-employment relationship leaves them alone with the consequences; to which are added the classics of relocation to countries without the rule of law: precarious salaries, unpaid work, exploitation, abuse, etc. All videos containing murder, suicide, sexual assault or child abuse that are not seen on the platforms have been reviewed and tagged by a content moderator or by an automated system that has been trained with data that has been provided by a moderator of content. Some are already forming the first unions to defend their rights, but it will not be enough. It is a new global challenge and requires regulations that standardize working conditions in this rapidly growing industry.

The anthropologist Mary Gray called them “ghost workers”. People we don't see, working in remote places, training the great models that make the most famous chat in the world produce quality content. They are not just adults. There are children too. Like those who sewed the soccer balls. Their working conditions are very different from those enjoyed by employees in Silicon Valley, where you can be a millionaire before reaching 30. In this other reality, that of the artificial intelligence supply chain, guys like Hassan earn less than two dollars an hour. He is now 18, but he started in Toloka, a platform dedicated to data annotation, 15 years old. He is from a region of Pakistan. Their friends also work on these platforms after class until late at night, according to reports Wired. They manage to bypass age verification processes, and end up performing tasks that are psychologically exhausting and inappropriate. The problem of child labor in this renowned industry is something that is not talked about.

The global data collection and labeling market size is expected to reach $17.1 billion in 2030, with an annual growth rate of almost 30%. It is a space that has more and more competitors. Amazon Mechanical Turk, Appen, Clickworker, Comeup, Elharefa, Microworkers, PeoplePerHour, Prolific, SoyFreelancer, Scale AI (including its subsidiary Remotasks), Terawork, or Workana are just some of the companies that the team at Oxford Internet Institute has analyzed to conclude that many of their labor practices are unfair to say the least. What can you do about it? He Global Partnership of AI (GPAI) through its AI Fairwork project, and the company Sama They have worked together for a year voluntarily auditing and improving their operations in Africa, benefiting more than 4,000 workers. These changes demonstrate the power of awareness and commitment to responsible practices. For Mark Graham, professor at the Oxford Internet Institute, as technology transforms societies and labor markets, we must remember that there are hundreds of thousands of low-wage workers behind the scenes who are forming, annotating and moderating data sets on the that new products and services are built. Therefore, it is imperative to establish minimum fair labor standards for all workers in artificial intelligence production networks.

As happened in the textile sector, where consumer demand drove the development of ethical regulations and certifications to improve labor practices and transparency, the artificial intelligence industry is called to take similar measures. It is necessary to establish a global regulatory framework that ensures equitable labor practices and prevents the exploitation of vulnerable workers. Global inequality is evident in both artificial intelligence and clothing, with workers in developing countries receiving minimal pay compared to their counterparts in rich countries. This economic divide perpetuates a form of exploitation that disproportionately benefits businesses and consumers in nations of the global north.

Faced with this crossroads, it is crucial to choose a path that avoids exploitation and is oriented towards a more sustainable and fair future. This change demands a commitment to transparency and the adoption of decent labor practices, as well as the development of common standards. The booming artificial intelligence sector must assimilate the lessons learned from the mistakes made by previous industries, such as textiles, and set a course that prioritizes not only innovation, but also the dignity and well-being of its workforce. .

