“You can't have one good movie with a bad edition“said Kevin Tent, nominee for the category.”Best Editing” of the Oscars 2024 for the movie “Those who stay”.

The editor has worked with the Director Alexander Payne for 30 years, and have received nominations for the Oscar for films like “The Descendants” and “Sideways.”

“You have all these different elements, and you cut things up and mix them together,” Tent told the agency. AFP comparing his job as an editor to that of a chef working on a special dish.

“If you put a lot of salt it is not good, or if you put a lot of sugar, you ruin everything ”, he assured. “Those who stay” has five nominations for the Oscar awards which are celebrated this March 10.

The link between the edition and the awards for each film is that for almost a century, only 11 films won the main category of the Oscar without being nominated for best editing, while 40% of all best film winners also won the award for best editing.

In addition to “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Anatomy of a Fall, and Those Who Remain are among the films nominated for Best Editing at the 2024 Oscars.

The majority of directors work with the same editor due to the “tuning” that is needed for the editing of each movie.

Thelma Schoonmaker, the “queen of publishing” with three Oscarworks with Martin Scorsese since the beginning of her career more than 50 years ago, and is nominated for her work in “The Moon Killers”.

Oppenheimer and Poor Things, nominated for Best Editing at the 2024 Oscars.

The work of editing in cinema can go “unnoticed” because the editors do not modify the direction's vision.

“The edition cannot be perceptible, nor have marks. It is the art of adapting someone's work“he told the agency AFP Laurent Senechal, nominated for “Anatomy of a fall“, directed by Justine Triet.