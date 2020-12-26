Fernando Vicente

What was the main contribution of Spain to Latin America, when it discovered and conquered it? To this question the believers answer that the Catholic Church, Christ, the true religion. Evangelicals, so numerous now on the new continent, although disagreeing somewhat, would probably end up accepting this answer. Non-believers, like the one who writes this, would answer that, without the slightest doubt, that main contribution has been the language, Castilian or Spanish that replaced the fifteen hundred (which some linguists extend up to four or five thousand) languages, dialects and vocabularies …