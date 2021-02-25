For a year now, Every time someone talks about a fever or cough, we link it directly to the coronavirus. Throughout these months, in which we have been getting to know the virus, fever, cough or loss of smell and taste have been the three clearest symptoms to detect those infected with COVID-19. Nevertheless, new studies ask that the list of symptoms be lengthened, indicating that several of equal importance have been focused to take a test and detect more infections in our society.

The study has been carried out and published by the King’s College London, in which, they indicate, that a third of the infections they found corresponded to symptoms different from the three mainly known ones. In fact, adding them to the list has increased the probability of detection by up to 96%. And it is that, some of the participants in the experiment, did not show fever, cough or loss of smell in the first days of the infection.

The study It was carried out with the participation of 122,000 adults from the United Kingdom, through the mobile application ZOE COVID Symptom Study. There, experts have learned that cough, fever and anosmia only detect 69% of real cases of coronavirus. Nevertheless, When the list of symptoms is extended to seven, 96% of the cases appear.

What are the symptoms?

The truth is that they are symptoms that, quietly, we could associate with a common flu. It deals with fatigue, headache, sore throat, and diarrhea. Symptoms that, in fact, the Ministry of Health in Spain had added to its list of symptoms related to COVID-19 a few months ago, although he classifies them as rare. But the study defines them as important to give a diagnosis.

And, as the study indicates, 31% of those infected with COVID-19 do not present any of the three main symptoms -fever, cough or anosmia-. In fact, some of the new symptoms to watch out for appear first in the first days of infection: for example, headache and diarrhea may be present in the first three days of illness -the most contagious- and the fever does not appear until the seventh day.

Ask to be added to the list of important symptoms

In the same experiment, heScientists were able to know that only 46% of infections are detected if only coughs and breathing problems are taken into account. However, adding the fever causes detection to increase to 60% and, with anosmia, it reaches 69%. But,What if we take into account fatigue and headache? The odds rise to 92% of those positive for coronavirus. Therefore, they ask that they be taken into account in the virus detection models.

“We know from the beginning that with just focusing on the classic triad of cough, fever and anosmia misses a significant portion of positives “, says Tim Spector, one of the research participants. “We identified anosmia as a symptom in May and this led the authorities to add it to the list. Now it is clear that we must expand the list “, adds. In addition, they add that, since the beginning of the month, chills, loss of appetite or muscle aches are also symptoms of COVID, although rare.