Radamel Falcao García lives moments of uncertainty in his sports career. The ‘Tiger’, currently at Rayo Vallecano in Spain, has been losing prominence due to injuries and competition with other forwards in the Madrid team.

In his team’s last match, against Osasuna, Falcao came on in the 83rd minute to replace the young Sergio Camello, who has been displacing him from the starting eleven of the team led by Andoni Iraola.

In the middle of that situation, Falcao has been news in Colombia for two reasons: the birth of their new son and the flirting with the fans of Millonarios, the club of which he is a supporter. However, the ‘Tiger’ became a trend again in the last hours. This because of they revived an old memory, from when he played in Santa Fe.

Falcao played in Santa Fe

In the Colombian soccer books it will always be remembered that Radamel Falcao García made his professional debut with Lanceros de Boyacá. Later, the ‘Tiger’ jumped abroad and stayed shining in Europe.

However, as he confessed more than a decade ago on Twitter, managed to play with Santa Fe. Sure, in minor divisions, when he was just a kid.

“Yes, I played with Santa Fe,” Falcao admitted in 2011.

“I played in the Esperanzan tournament in Bogotá, I dressed in red for a few months,” he added then.

@esoj9 Yes, I played with Santa Fe. The Tournament of Hope in Bogota, I dressed in red for a few months — Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) May 1, 2011

After reliving the memory, the cardinal fans ask for a photo of the time. But so far it has not been published.

