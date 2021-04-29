The movie theater and its ins and outs are an inexhaustible source of anecdotes. One of the latest accounts that, during the filming of Titanic (1997), James Cameron filmed the rescue of a chinese passenger it barely stands on a drifting board.

The scene, of little more than 30 seconds, Was eliminated of the footage released in theaters. Still, it served as the inspiration for the ending, in which the lead couple clings to a piece of wood to survive the icy waters where the ocean liner sank (Spoiler: he doesn’t make it).

What many were unaware until now is that the deleted sequence is based on a true event. The man in question was named Fang Lang, and he is one of six Chinese citizens who survived the shipwreck in 1912 most famous in history.

They were saved, but that did not mean the end of their hardships. Just 24 hours after arriving in New York aboard the Carpathia – the first ship to reach the disaster area -, They were expelled based on the Chinese Exclusion Law, which prohibited the entry of immigrants from the Asian country to the United States. Then the trail was lost.

More than a century of that has already passed. Since then, the sinking and the adventures of its protagonists have been gutted to exhaustion in museums, films, paintings, books and countless works.

The Titanic sank between the night of the 14th and the early morning of April 15, 1912.

Do justice

Now, a newly released documentary try to do justice to that forgotten sextet. This is “The Six”, a play by Arthur Jones and Steven Schwankert in which they give a voice and a face to lives shaped by racial discrimination and immigration policies.

“A sad reminder that today we face problems that we already had more than a hundred years ago,” they criticize, referring to the recent increase in racist attacks against members of the Asian community.

The presence of those six men, sailors with third-class tickets in search of work in American lands, went unnoticed during the trip.

But while most of the survivors received praise from the press, the six Chinese – two more perished in the shipwreck – were hopelessly vilified.

There were those who called them stowaways even though they had passage. Others accused them of hiding under the seats of the lifeboat or, worse, disguising themselves as women to benefit from “women and children first”.

“They were stories made up by the press and the public,” the historian Tim Maltin summarized on the BBC, something that the documentary corroborates.

The documentary “The Six” reveals an unknown story.

Expelled from the United States

After being expelled from the US, the six men were sent to Cuba. Once there, they found a way to land in the United Kingdom, where there was a shortage of sailors due to enlistments in the army on the eve of the First World War.

In the European country, one of them (Chang Chip) died of pneumonia in 1914. The rest continued working, and some started their own families.

Director James Cameron gives directions to Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet in a scene from the movie “Titanic” shot on the ship’s iconic stairway.

They continued until 1920, when the severe recession that hit the country led to a rejection of immigrants like them, who were no longer well received.

A history with few traces

Then their paths diverged. Ah Lam was deported to Hong Kong. Ling Hee embarked for Calcutta. Lee Bing emigrated to Canada, where he started a small business. Fang Lang, after sailing between Britain and Hong Kong for years, settled in the very United States from which he was once expelled.

To learn about its history first-hand, the documentary team, of which Cameron himself is an executive producer, traveled to numerous countries following their trail. However, the investigation was very complicated, since there is hardly any documentation about it and some of its protagonists took their secret to the grave …

This is the case of Fang, the shipwrecked adrift. When they located their son, Tom Fong, he assured them that his father never related anything to them about that episode – perhaps “because of the trauma and stigma,” he speculates – and that it was not until 20 years after his death, in 1985, when a relative told him that his father had survived the shipwreck.

“He never felt confident enough to tell his story,” Jones summarized. His hope is that the film will help prevent the same mistakes from being made as in the past.

