To rummage through the drawer of a deceased writer is to peer into the intimacy of a creator. To enter a universe of doubts, daring and frustrations of someone who fought countless battles with the blank page to escape oblivion. It is, above all, to explore a look at life and to witness the miracle of literature first-hand.

After having put down roots in Europe, Julio Ramón Ribeyro, Peru’s greatest short story writer, died in Lima at the age of 65, in an oncology hospital bed, in December 1994, just when he was beginning to enjoy recognition. He passed away before the first rays of summer sunshine arrived and a couple of weeks after receiving the Juan Rulfo Prize, the award that made his name known in literary circles and resonated internationally.

Since then, his community of readers—who eventually became devotees—learned to live with the suspicion that all of his work had not been published. They based their suspicion on the fact that Ribeyro left this world after presenting only two volumes of his personal diaries, perhaps the most celebrated of his writings along with his stories and aphorisms. Another volume was published posthumously in 1995, but the three only cover the period from 1950 to 1978. It was a fact that The Temptation of Failure was incomplete, but the concern was legitimate: What else could his archives contain?

It took Jorge Coaguila thirty years to find out. Ribeyro called him his biographer, and he adopted him as his assistant and played several of his last chess games with him. The task was complex because the decision depended exclusively on the two heirs of Ribeyro’s legacy: his widow, Alida Cordero, and his only son, Julio. Building trust with both of them was an arduous task. For years he provided them with information about Ribeyro without question via email and showed them that his interest in understanding and disseminating his literature was genuine.

That trust was once in jeopardy, when on one of his trips to France, Coaguila visited Alida Cordero in the company of a journalist who turned on the tape recorder without asking permission and later described the encounter in a book. “You have brought a thief to my house,” he told her during a public event. Alida Cordero had an imposing character, did not give interviews and, like other widows of famous writers, aroused antipathy when there was no news about the manuscripts of the author of Dichos de Luder.

Be that as it may, every time Coaguila visited her in Paris, in her apartment on Van Dyck Avenue, near Monceau Park, one of the most elegant in the city, Alida Cordero would partially show him some find. A letter, a document, a drawing. In 2022, Coaguila published Ribeyro, a life, a volume of almost 600 pages that aspires to be the complete biography of the writer who best portrayed the grays of the urban middle class of Lima. A long-awaited project that probably convinced his son and widow that no one had done more than him to search the drawer of Flaco, as the author with the pin-shaped silhouette who used to have a cigarette between his fingers was known.

For five days a week, from January to March, Coaguila delved into Julio Ramón Ribeyro’s impregnable archive, which was on a shelf in the hallway of Alida Cordero’s apartment and not in the vault of a French bank, as he used to say to throw off inquisitive people. A cabinet with a metal door filled with thousands of loose sheets and notebooks in total disarray that emanated a stale vanilla aroma. Each one of those yellowed papers was a fragment of his literary impulses and his journey. Manuscripts of his novels, diaries that accompanied him in Madrid or Antwerp, sepia photos, unfinished texts, handwritten notes, letters and even pay slips, x-rays and other health documents.

For the first two weeks, the widow, a famous art dealer, did not leave Coaguila’s side. Until she realized that her ex-husband’s estate was in good hands and she let her guard down, leaving him to his own devices. “And what have you found?” the heirs who for decades preferred not to snoop on that shelf asked her every day. One winter morning, Coaguila reported the first find: the typescript of an unpublished story from 1976 called “Monerías.” An unexpected gem, full of blots and pencil drawings in the margins that, unlike other half-finished texts, was finished.

At the end of March, in the spring, Jorge Coaguila motivated the trio to uncork a glass of white wine when he announced that he had rescued a total of five stories, conceived in the seventies, that had not seen the light: ‘Invitación al viaje’, ‘La Celada’, ‘Las laceraciones de Pierluca’, ‘Espíritus’ and ‘Monerías’. Hopeful, Julio Ribeyro contacted the offices of Penguin Random House in Peru, a publishing house that published his father’s complete stories a few years ago, and agreed that they would be submitted for review by a team made up of the editorial director, Johann Page, the editor Arthur Zeballos and the researcher Luis Rodríguez Pastor. The result is Invitación al viaje y otros cuentos inéditos (Alfaguara), the posthumous return of Flaco five months after thirty years of his death and, in addition, the possibility of reaching one hundred published stories, thus rounding out a life dedicated to the word.

Page makes a clear distinction with En agosto nos vemos (We’ll See You in August), the novel that Colombian Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez wanted to destroy and which ended up being published by order of his children. “They are finished stories, in full form, that have followed the entire creative process and which the author never renounced. Three of these stories could perfectly be included in any collection of Ribeyro’s books and the other two have a superlative quality. They dazzled us all. This makes it a book that any storyteller would dream of,” explains Page, who emphasizes that the editing work consisted of fulfilling Ribeyro’s wishes, taking into account each of his notes to achieve the most faithful version of what he would have wished.

Journalist Jaime Cabrera, creator of the literary platform Lee por gusto, agrees with the positive expectations of those who believe that this book is a rescue and not a forced publication. To such an extent that he considers Invitation to the Journey and Other Unpublished Stories to be the great event of the Lima Book Fair (FIL) that began this weekend. “We will not have a guest country, but we will have an absent author who is the great guest of honor. Many people have complained that no Nobel Prize winner will be coming to this FIL, but symbolically Ribeyro is the star of the Fair,” says Cabrera, a university professor who has noted in the first half of the year that Ribeyro’s stories have much to say to today’s youth.

In an incident that her followers have described as Ribeyrian, Alida Cordero was found dead in her home on July 3, at the age of 83. Just the day before, Penguin Random House had announced the launch of the book. Perhaps completing this great mission had freed her from the shackles of this world. As for Julio Ramón Ribeyro, he was once asked why he wrote. One of his many answers fits like a glove regarding the discovery: “To continue existing, once dead, even if it is in the form of a book, as a voice that someone will make the effort to listen to. In each future reader, the writer is reborn.” If nothing gets in the way, next year he will have another unbeatable opportunity to revive: Coaguila is in the middle of correcting his personal diaries up to 1994. Completing the volumes of The Temptation of Failure is now the nod to success of a biographer who has the master key to the drawer.

