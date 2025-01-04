Time after the pandemic, the aristocrat Ernest of Hanover He moved to Madrid in love with the daughter of Pitita Ridruejo, Claudia Stilianopoluswith the idea of ​​settling down closer to 70 than 60 years old. Ernesto met his partner in 2021 in Ibiza and have been inseparable since then, although not without the ups and downs caused by the personality of someone who stands out for his irascibility, both began a new life in the capital of Spain under a family excuse. His youngest son, Christian of Hanoverlives a luxurious Madrid life with his wife Sassa de Osma and his twins for several years and to be closer to them, the German Prince and his girlfriend landed with suitcases apparently empty of scandals, ready to enjoy their new life.

In Madrid he had a chef friend who defined him for ‘La Razón’ as “a fun, close, affectionate man, full of human qualities and a character that people should know, instead of talking about his outbursts that are something occasional, like those of any person. However, the aristocrat who accumulated numerous public altercations due to his well-known alcoholism problem could not spend much time without being faithful to his agitating nature and it soon took its toll on him in his newly launched life in the capital. After his episodes of urinating in public or throwing umbrellas at the press, Ernesto de Hannover was expelled from the Palacio de los Duques Gran Meliá hotel, where he had resided since his arrival in the city, due to a confrontation with one of his employees. And after spending time in Santo Mauro, which he has not stopped frequenting, he rented a house in the famous neighborhood.

Now at 70 years old, he lives in the luxurious area of ​​Puerta de Hierro and, in addition to being a regular at other accommodations such as the Relais Chateaux Orfila hotel, his tendency to live a discreet life has made him spend more time than expected between parties and evenings. in restaurants, in places like Plaza de la Independencia and the most exclusive nightclubs in Madrid. In recent days, the aristocrat stopped by two places before saying goodbye to the year and both visits ended in a brawl. Who in 2021 already sat before a judge for assault on the police, threats and public disorder while intoxicated, was forced to undergo psychotherapy to detoxify from his addictions. But far from improving their days, it has caused quite the opposite. On the streets of Madrid, his aggressive behavior brought him into conflict with Claudia and even his son Christian, and in the area’s restaurants, his penchant for drinking confronted his workers.

Conflicting food

Last week, the still husband of Caroline of Monaco He was involved, in the middle of food service at Le Bistroman Atelier, in an altercation that initially went unnoticed until a bad review from his partner triggered the exposure of the aristocrat’s true face by the restaurant’s chef. «Good food. Human quality 0. I ate with a diabetic friend who had a sugar crash, who when he recovered lost consciousness after choking. I gave him the Heimlich maneuver and he recovered and left on foot. The ambulance arrived when he was recovered. The owner called telling me not to come back, since the first time we went he broke a glass and the second time we went he was rude,” Stilianopolus wrote his version of events. But on his social networks, the chef Stephane del Rio uncovered the reality.









«It turns out that a European aristocrat, a regular on the covers of the tabloid press and with a world-known alcoholism problem, is coming to eat for the third time. He breaks glasses, throws them at the waiters, insults the staff and other customers, shouts, attacks the Samur’s health personnel who come to treat him for choking and falls down from drunkenness. The three visits are the same, Samur’s, the last. When I tell the woman that if they behave like this next time I will notify the police, she gets angry and gives me a bad review by lying about what happened,” del Río said in X. Regarding the same incident, the diners’ version revealed that Ernesto, after having drunk before, put a cigarette in Claudia’s soup, which caused the tone of their argument to increase, causing him to fall while going to pay, losing consciousness, and causing the scene to begin. Days later, the aristocrat was giving the grade again at the Tse Yang restaurant with some friends when he almost fell off his chair again.

Economic relationship

To the history of bad manners that had already begun to be forged around the world, Claudia was thus added as an adventure companion in Madrid when Ernesto’s relationship with his eldest son and daughter Alexandra of Hanover is null due to the problems it entails. His current partner is his greatest support and, according to ‘Vanitatis’, it is not ruled out that he is the only financial support of the man who stood out for his luxurious life and who, after squandering his now ruined assets, lives beyond his means. According to his lawyers in the trial of the 2021 altercation, the aristocrat felt “isolated and betrayed by his own son”, who may be the true origin of his economic and personal debacle.

Due to his lifestyle of parties and excesses, from the year 2000 Ernesto ran out of liquidity and was forced to cede the German family properties and cultural assets to the Crown Prince to protect them from creditors. In exchange, he pocketed several million euros, also coming from the auction of some artistic treasures. But how Ernest of Hanover Jr. Seeing that he could not bear the costs of renovating the Marienburg Palace, the young man sold the family residence in 2018 for one euro. This was the last straw for Ernesto and he sued his son for “gross ingratitude”, both of them going to court and he going to ruin after losing his mind and going into debt for his defense. According to ‘Bunte’, the aristocrat asked the lawyer for help Malte Berlin to participate with your company in the lawsuit and thus save costs and have the possibility of reporting benefits.

But after falling out with his partners, he had to face million-dollar expenses, the bankruptcy of his company and the complaint of his former lawyer for non-payment of more than 74,000 for his fees. For the moment, and after the judge stipulated that if Ernesto paid 50,000 euros before the end of last year the debt would be settled, the scandalous man continues with his life in Madrid without liquidity, as he is still asking his first wife for money. Chantal Hochuli to be able to make payments, pending legal matters and without being able to return to the French restaurant where he ate three times.