For decades were the engine of technological innovation, promoting industry growth and generating a revenue rarely seen before for investors. However, semiconductors today face the new paradigm that emerges in the market and that advances from the hand of artificial intelligence: software. Before an unprecedented demand for computer solutions, the performance of shares linked to this market compared to its chip counterparts has been demonstrated significantly higher.

And it is that while the attention of investors was fixed in chip manufacturers, traditionally considered the Technological advance motorsoftware companies They have demonstrated a strength and dynamism that has catapulted them to lead the profits in the market during the last six months. This change of guard raises questions about the future of the sector and the new dynamics that are redefining the leadership in the new world on which the shadow of generative artificial intelligence plans.

While the pattern of chips actions has been a Zigzag continuum so far this year accentuated by the emergence of Deepseek -that Chinese model that promises results similar to Opena -Chatgpt Chatgpt Software investors could find, at this time, greater stability that helps increase the profitability of their portfolios and with flattering perspectives thanks, precisely, at the entrance of competition into the AI ​​market that challenges the oligopoly they had so far A handful of US companies, especially, thanks to the reduction of the computing costs promised.

In fact, the performance performance software (4.95%) so far this year is being slightly higher than those of semiconductors (0.45%) And, if this analysis extends to the evolution of ETFs that follow each of the technological market segments during the last six months, the gap that opens is much greater with a 19.7% growth for ETF ISHARES EXPANDED TECH-SOLET SECTORwhich replicates the evolution of the index S&P North American Expanded Technology Software -What wins in the period by 27%-, compared to the fall of almost 2% in the case of ETF semiconductor ishares that replicates the index ICE semiconductor where a 1% advance has barely accumulated in the last semester.

Experts understand that this change in tendency in favor of including more Software that chips in portfolios responds to the consistency of the business models of the companies in the sector with more stable income although slow that, at the moment, the semiconductor firms.

In addition, analysts of Bloomberg Intelligence They also warn that companies software They have open ban for Explore new income paths that support their growth in the long term as the application of new solutions related to artificial intelligence allows them to charge customers for the use of their new and experimental functions.

In addition, it is understood that the software market You can avoid the application of tariffs that will weigh on industries such as those of semiconductors as long as computer solutions are distributed through the cloud from data centers and are not physical products subject to import and export operations.

Today, it is projected that the software market will grow from 808,420 million dollars in 2025 to 2.22 billion dollars in 2034, with an annual growth rate composed of 11.90%, according to the figures collected in the last report of Market Research Future. In this context, more than Six out of ten technology managers of the large US companies plans to increase software spending of applications in the next 12 months, being 55% of them without counting the expense in AI. The most favored areas will be sales, marketing and customer service, according to the latest survey of Bloomberg.