Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against the NGO Media Matters from America (MMFA), the organization that has gotten the large advertisers of X, the company until now known as Twitter, to withdraw their advertising accounts due to the anti-Semitic comments of the owner of the company. social network, which is also owned by Tesla and the aerospace company Space

The conflict began on November 16 when Media Matters reported that advertisements from large companies appeared in X next to comments from people defending Nazism and Hitler. Meanwhile, Musk had made a series of comments on his social network in which he accused American Jews of spreading hatred against white people and of invading the United States with “hordes of minorities.” According to the NGO, Musk was promoting one of the founding theses of the new extreme right: the great replacement. For defenders of this theory, the original populations of Europe will be replaced by waves of emigrants from Africa and will completely change the demographics of the West. Figures such as Marine Le Pen, Viktor Orban, Santiago Abascal and Mateo Salvini have mentioned the great replacement on several occasions in their speeches.

His comments had a tremendous impact. Even the White House criticized Musk, the world’s richest person, for his “abhorrent promotion” of anti-Semitism.

Behind this fight between Musk and MMFA lies a very powerful ideological confrontation. MMFA is an NGO created in 2004 by former journalist David Brock, now linked to platforms supporting the Democratic Party and which in 2016 supported Hillary Clinton’s electoral campaign. Brock, who came from conservative circles, changed his point of view and became a scourge of media outlets like Fox. From his NGO he began attack campaigns against what he considered manipulations of the North American right-wing media. Among the people who finance the platform, the most unique is the millionaire George Soros, a left-wing Jewish philanthropist who has become the bête noire of the global far-right.

When Elon Musk bought Twitter in October of last year, his goal was more than just a business. As he has confessed, one of his motives was to put an end to the left-wing ideology that was spread from the platform. In addition, Musk obtained the internal emails of the company’s former owners and gave them to independent journalists who published the so-called ‘Twitter files’, a series of documents that allegedly detail the connection between the company, the Government of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. The highest point of this connection occurred when Twitter censored journalistic information that linked Hunter Biden, the president’s son, with corrupt Ukrainian plots, in addition to the use of narcotics and his relationships with prostitutes. Some data, which as was later proven, were true. This crisis opened the war between Musk and American Democratic sectors.

When Media Matters began its campaign against Musk, X’s reaction was to accuse the NGO of lying. Musk asked advertisers to return, but to no avail. His decision to go to a Texas court to denounce the association takes his fight against this organization one step higher and is perfectly calculated. The lawsuit has fallen on the courts of the northern district of Texas, led by Judge Reed O’Connor, proposed by George W. Bush and considered ultra-conservative. MMFA President Angelo Carusone has responded to the complaint, accusing Musk of being “a bully who threatens meritless lawsuits in an attempt to silence reports that even he confirmed are accurate.” If he continues with the lawsuit, we will win.