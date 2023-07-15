He Golden Triangle is a region nestled in the Sierra Madre Occidental which is made up of Sinaloa, Chihuahua and Durango, within these extensive lands there is a great variety of small communities such as the despised town that hides some stories behind.

We are talking about La Tuna, in Badiraguato, Sinaloa, a small ranch in the Golden Triangle that many people locate by name but few know because of its difficult access and because there are some stories that are not told at the tables along its paths.

As you know, this geographical region has only 105 inhabitants according to the Population and Housing Census carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), although the data could have been updated.

One of many hidden stories in La Tuna, Badiraguato and in general of the Golden Triangle, She is related to Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loeraarrested in the maximum security prison ADX Florence, in Colorado, United States.

The Sinaloan ex-criminal He has his birthplace in this small town in the Sierra de Sinaloa where the main economic activities are livestock and agriculture.

‘El Chapo’ Guzmán was born on April 4, 1957 in La Tuna, Badiraguatoone of the untold stories about this Golden Triangle site that should be remembered for its spectacular landscapes, ravines and overall natural beauty.

A paradise in the Sinaloa mountains

La Tuna, a charming rural town located in Badiraguato, Sinaloa, invites you to explore its natural beauty and unique history. Although it is not a traditional tourist destination, it will surprise you with its impressive landscapes and its peasant authenticity.

Surrounded by the majestic mountains of the Sierra Madre Occidentalthis quiet town offers an escape from urban life and will immerse you in the serenity of rural life.

With its small population and its agricultural and livestock activities, you will be able to experience the authenticity of life in the countryside.

La Tuna, in the region known as the Golden Triangle, is famous for its exuberant natural beauty. Its impressive landscapes, crystalline rivers and natural trails invite you to enjoy walks, bike rides and connect with nature in its purest form.

Although less known, La Tuna offers you an authentic experience and immerses you in the local culture. Its quiet rural atmosphere and its connection to the history of Sinaloa create a unique destination for those looking to explore beyond the conventional tourist circuits.

If you are looking for a special destination in Sinaloa, do not miss the opportunity to discover the beauty of La Tuna in Badiraguato. Embark on a unique adventure and let yourself be captivated by its natural charm during your next trip.