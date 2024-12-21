We know that Amazon’s smart speakers are not designed to be a security device, but they have some function that can help in this area and those from the fourth generation onwards carry with them a security system. Ultrasonic motion detection.

This can precisely be applied to Alexa to, among other things, turn the lights on or off (through the home automation system) when it detects that someone is entering or leaving the room and can also alert the presence of someone in our house when we are not there, for example if we are traveling abroad during the Christmas holidays.

How it works

This system uses ultrasound, which is a sound waves so loud that the human ear cannot perceive themand when they emit them they use their microphones to store the echoes of said waves.

Subsequently, it can detect if there is something blocking the waves and producing the echoes, that is, The device allows you to check if there is anything out of the ordinary, like a person or an animal in the place.

Therefore, this can be a good solution in the event that we are not at home during these holidays, on any date, or if we decide to go away for a few days to spend Christmas somewhere else, since at all times We can check if there is any anomaly in our house.

How to activate

When activating ultrasound, first of all, what you should know is if your device is compatible with it. If so, from the Alexa app You can configure it through these nine steps.

Open the Alexa app. Touch the More button in the lower right corner of the screen. Tap on Devices. Select the device that you want to use for motion detection. Touch Configuration of the device. Select Motion detection. Activate the option Detect motion. Touch Notifications. Activate the option Send Notifications when motion is detected.





