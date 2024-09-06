Each More and more people are using digital payments to make your purchases, however, There are many others who still prefer cash because it is more reliable and traditional.However, a report revealed that Some Dollar Tree stores are charging a commission for those who wish to withdraw cash at their stores.

choose to withdraw cash at any Dollar Tree store, These rates can range from US$1 to US$1.50depending on the location where the store is located. The study carried out by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) revealed this data.

Although the maximum amount that can be withdrawn at Dollar Tree is US$50, the cost per transaction “varies especially in rural areas and low-income communities”. The CFPB explained that this is especially due to the fact that, in more remote places, There are fewer options to withdraw money.

The report It also ensures that the amount charged may change depending on the type of card used.although this information is not always available to consumers. While the amount may seem low compared to ATMs, The impact is significant due to the small amount of money that can be withdrawn..

The growing popularity of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree has gained a lot of popularity in recent times thanks to the incredible promotions it offers. However, This news has not gone down well with users.especially since there are no warnings that there will be cashback for withdrawing money.

The company It has more than 16,000 stores distributed in 48 states of the country.. Besides, offers imitations of high-end products, for a lower cost and with similar quality. These types of items are known as “dupes” and are very popular among buyers, who share recommendations on social media.