Every year, the Wikimedia Foundation (WMF) deploys its compelling annual fundraising campaign with the proclamation to uphold the “independence” of Wikipedia. However, the fairness of “the free encyclopedia” it is called into question and a subject of debate on the networks.

What many of its editors object is that it really you do not need the money that you demand so much, since in the last years it obtained record numbers of anonymous donations.

According to its own internal documents, the Wikimedia Foundation carries bagged $ 142 million, $ 34 million more than his annual goal original 108 million.

“Total WMF funding, which has increased by about $ 200 million in the last five years, is now approaching $ 300 million. In just the first nine months of its current financial year, it has raised $ 142 million, a new annual record, “says Andreas Kolbe, former co-editor-in-chief of The Signpost, Wikipedia’s English community newspaper.

Reminder that Wikipedia is swimming in money – more than 10 times what they’d need to run the website. They’re employing over 40 people * just * on fundraising. Managers get $ 400k salaries. Their intrusive donation plea banners are downright deceptive.https://t.co/7iMLNlOsCc – Hector Martin (@ marcan42) May 31, 2021

The charitable foundation that owns Wikipedia and other open content websites written and curated by unpaid volunteers, this on the verge of reaching its 10-year goal of creating a $ 100 million gift, five years earlier.

In January 2016, on Wikipedia’s 15th anniversary, its goal was to reach 100 million by 2026. But in just 5 years, the Fund, controlled by an advisory council headed by Jimmy Gales, surpassed the $ 90 million mark.. Thus, the projected figure for 5 years from now will be obtained this year.

“People take it for granted that it is a sweet little charity that does nothing wrong and is totally harmless, But none of that is true“says Michael Olenick, a researcher at the INSEAD business school who has studied the operation.

Wikipedia was launched in the year January 15, 2001 promising to provide free knowledge to its users around the world.

The organization is guaranteed the provision of its services with a reserve of knowledge of more than 50 million articles in nearly 300 languages.



All Wikipedia Foundation workers. Photo Wikipedia.

“Wikipedia became an important part of the world’s information infrastructure. Links, summarizes and organizes various sources of information. It is not perfect and can also distort our perception of information by damaging shapes. We all want to guarantee its evolution in a productive way and that it serves the interests of society”Says Pete Forsyth, an expert in collaboration processes at Wikipedia.

Every year readers are faced with urgent sounding requests for money that last a month. The fundraising posters that are displayed repeatedly in North America, Europe and even India, They suggest that the WMF is struggling to stay afloat.

“In fact revenue increased fifteen times compared to the 2010s, reaching the record now exceeded $ 130 million in fiscal year 2019/2020, “argues Kolbe.

The British newspaper Andrew Orlowski, columnist for the Daily Telegraph, is another of the voices that refute the image of the project that needs the urgent help of the contributions of the users to reach an end to me.s.

These posters, displayed to readers in a pandemic-ravaged Latin America, have created a widespread impression that the WMF is struggling to stay up and running, with posts almost desperate.

“Wikipedia really needs you. This is the tenth calling that we show you. 98% of our readers don’t give; they look the other way … We humbly ask you not to commit yourself “.

“Asking people in Argentina and Uruguay who are struggling with the pandemic to donate money right now, when the WMF is swimming in money, it is completely unethical in my opinion. It’s pure selfishness and greed “shoots Kolbe.



In 2001 Jimmy Wales created Wikipedia, the world’s first digital encyclopedia

The first person in charge of managing the funds had an impeccable resume, they indicate on the site The Register. When Carolyn Bothwell Doran She was hired as a director, had a criminal record, and was on probation for driving under the influence.

His criminal history included convictions for writing bad checks, robbery, theft and a charge for wounding her boyfriend with a gunshot in the chest.

The most consulted site

The different versions of Wikipedia receive more visits than any website in the world, which translates to about 23 billion clicks per month.

In addition, it is the first source where Siri and Alexa look for the answers to the questions of their users and their articles achieve the first results in the Google boxes and other search engines.



Every year, the encyclopedia starts asking readers for help.

“In an additional boost to its finances, the WMF is also preparing to embark at a for-profit company called Wikimedia Enterprise, selling API services (Application Programming Interface) to large-scale reusers of their volunteer-generated content through a newly formed company. Wikimedia, LLC, “emphasizes Kolbe.

“The best way to contribute to their health is to accept their invitation to write, edit and improve their content. This advice hasn’t changed since it was launched 20 years ago, when there wasn’t even one organization that accepted donations.”, Remarks Forsyth.

The organization has a team of around 250 employees and more than 250 thousand global volunteers, as stated by Pat Pena, Director of Payments and Operations for the Wikimedia Foundation, in a post.



The dark side of Wikipedia.

But keeping the encyclopedia online – according to a 2013 estimate by Erik Möller, his vice president of engineering and product development at the time – it’s a task the WMF could comfortably handle on $ 10 million a year.

“Organizations can sponsor and participate in efforts to improve information. Like Wiki Women in Red, which seeks to improve the gender balance among those who cover Wikipedia; or” News On Wiki, “a campaign runs to improve Wikipedia’s coverage of the local newspapers. Giving money to an organization can be an easy thing to do, but if your goal is to help Wikipedia, these options may be more effective ways to do it.“Sums up Forsyth.

