On Instagram, Chiara Ferragni shared a snapshot that reveals a detail of her son Leone's bedroom: find out what is written on the personalized pillow, a detail that exudes love and care.

In these days, Chiara Ferragni, a constant presence in the spotlight and at the center of his fans' attention, seems to be going through a difficult period. In addition to the work issues that have taken center stage, such as the controversy with Balocco, there are rumors that suggest a possible crisis with her husband. Facing such challenges can be extremely tough. So, to find some comfort amidst this emotional storm, the sweet mother devotes a lot of time to her children. Sharing the moments spent with them on her social media becomes a way for her to find some normality and seek support in the unconditional love of her little ones.

In fact, just the little one Lion, recently showed his affection by giving a sweet drawing he made to his mother. This special gesture was a concrete sign of his love for her and his desire to support her in view of an important day that was approaching.

On the evening of February 20th, after a fun day spent with her little ones at the amusement park, Chiara Ferragni decided to share a snapshot of their return home with her followers. Through a series of shots, she showed Leone's bedroom in every detail.

Among the soft stuffed animals and toys scattered on the bed, one item particularly caught his attention: a personalized pillow with a sweet dedication. This special touch in her little one's room made the environment more welcoming and familiar, testifying to the love and attention that Chiara dedicates to her children.

In the middle of the bed, in the pictures shown just the family Ferragnez inaugurated the new residence, a cushion with an embroidered blue initial stood out, curated by Fazzini. In the last shot shared by Chiara Ferragni, positioned in the center of the bed, you can see another personalized pillow. On it we read the phrase “Prince Leo rests here“, adding a touch of sweetness and personalization to the room.