How climate change affects the behavior of penguins, as well as human and natural pressures on marine elements are two of the seven multidisciplinary research projects that the ship ‘Hespérides’ has begun in its twenty-seventh Antarctic campaign, which began in November.

The crew has also carried out electrical measurements of the Earth’s mantle and of the Galileo satellite signal at high latitudes and their comparison with the GPS system. Once the oceanographic research vessel has returned this Saturday to its base in the Cartagena Arsenal, it is time to process the data in order to draw conclusions.

«On the ship we have eleven equipped laboratories and more than 350 square meters for research, but we focus more on field work. Now another phase of the work will begin,” said the captain of the Cartagena frigate Rafael Aguirre Pastor. The captain describes this campaign as “successful”, despite the fact that “Antarctica is the most inhospitable place in the world and weather conditions change from one moment to the next.”

On the Frozen Continent, the ship also provided logistical support to the bases, for which it made six crossings of the Mar de Hoces, known for being the maritime region with the toughest navigation conditions in the world.

In these 190 days of deployment, the ship has called at the South American ports of Mar del Plata and Ushuaia (Argentina), Punta Arenas (Chile) and Montevideo (Uruguay), before making a last stop in Funchal (Portugal) prior to its return to Cartagena.

“They are our pride”



Emotion, hugs and lots of love is what the crew of the ‘Hespérides’ received this Saturday upon their arrival at Arsenal de Cartagena. Relatives and friends of the fifty-seven people who make up the crew under the command of Commander Rafael Aguirre Pastor waited on the Arsenal dock with “welcome home” signs.

His family, in which the illusion of his five children stood out, was also present. “We have a sense of triumph to see everyone so well despite the difficulties they have to overcome at sea. We feel very proud, “acknowledged his wife, Paloma García Alcaraz.

Just as proud were the parents of Diego Mellado, who at nineteen was the youngest of the crew. “It has been difficult to be away for so many months without them, but it has been worth it and I hope to repeat it next season,” said the youngster.