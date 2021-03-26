The Oceanographic Research Vessel (BIO) ‘Hespérides’ sets sail this Friday from the Cartagena Arsenal, where its base is located, to participate in the ZEEE-21 Campaign and the Transmow project, according to sources from the Spanish Navy in a statement.

The Scientific Research Plan of the Spanish Exclusive Economic Zone has as a specific priority, within the framework of its ZEEE-21 campaign, the study of the Spanish Exclusive Economic Zone to the North of the Canary Islands.

Between March 26 and April 25, the ‘Hespérides’ will allow the personnel of the Royal Navy Observatory (ROA), the Marine Hydrographic Institute (IHM), to carry out the systematic hydrographic survey of various areas located north of the archipelago, the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) and the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME), with technical support from the Marine Technologies Unit of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (UTM-CSIC).

For this, the ship has the equipment and systems such as the multibeam probe, the gravimeter, a magnetic field measurement equipment and the Topas geological parametric probe.

Transmow project



Subsequently, between April 27 and May 21, the ‘Hespérides’ will carry out the Transmow project of the Faculty of Earth Sciences of the University of Barcelona.

Its objective is twofold: sample the waters on their way up and out of the Mediterranean (MOW-Mediterranean OutflowWaters) along the western Mediterranean, the Gulf of Cádiz and the Iberian Atlantic and Cantabrian margins, as well as the superficial marine sediments and obtain deep cores along several transects distributed on the peninsular continental shelf.

The ship will depart from the port of Barcelona to work in the waters of the Balearic Islands and the Iberian Peninsula, ending the campaign in the port of Gijón, where the scientific and technical personnel participating in the project will disembark.

It should be noted that on May 16 the ship will be 30 years old since its delivery to the Navy. The ‘Hespérides’ will return to Cartagena on May 21 to start your next maintenance period.