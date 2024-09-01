Das macht „Neue Post“ diese Woche zum Beispiel mit folgenden Storys: „Prinzessin Amalia – Sie ist in ihrer Wohnung nicht mehr sicher!“, „Mette-Marit – Zusammenbruch! Notarzt-Einsatz im Schloss“ und „Prinzessin Diana (†) – Es war Mord!“ Solchermaßen aufgeheitert, kann die Leserschaft es gewiss verkraften, dass „Neue Post“ mit ihrem Editorial nur Anlauf nahm, um am Ende eine Preiserhöhung um zehn Cent zu verkünden.

Eine eher optimistische Weltsicht offenbart Karl Lauterbach in einem „Stern“-Interview, dessen markanteste Aussage „Bild“ einigermaßen fassungslos zitiert: „Olaf Scholz ist der beste Bundeskanzler, den wir je gehabt haben.“ Hat Lauterbach womöglich einen Trump gefrühstückt (ohne Salz, versteht sich)? Oder leidet der Gesundheitsminister, Gott bewahre, an Demenz? Nicht dass wir Scholz zu nahe treten wollten, aber manche Leute halten ihn nicht mal für den besten aller Übergangskanzler.

„Nicht weitersuchen, das ist er!“

Ohne Zweifel den Besten glaubt Sängerin Nicole in ihrem Ehemann Winfried gefunden zu haben, mit dem sie jetzt seit 40 Jahren verheiratet ist. Als sie sich kennenlernten, gab es für sie „keinen Zweifel“, wie sie laut „Die neue Frau“ gesagt hat: „Bei uns war es die berühmte Liebe auf den ersten Blick. Irgendeine Stimme sagte mir damals: ,Nicht weitersuchen, das ist er!‘“ Verblüffend. Oder war das am Ende die Stimme von Winfried selbst? Sie können, liebe Leser, das ja mal ausprobieren, wenn Sie Ihrer Traumfrau begegnen – wenn sie gerade nicht hinschaut, einfach laut und deutlich verkünden: „Nicht weitersuchen, das ist er!“ Sie sollten dabei allerdings Ihre Stimme verstellen.

Dieser Text stammt aus der Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung.





The voices that once advised Amira Aly to marry Oliver Pocher were talking a lot of rubbish. After the separation, he not only used the years they spent together in his stage show, he also regularly badmouthed his former wife on social media, where, according to Bild, he recently said, as they apparently had a financial dispute: “Maths have never been her strong point . . .” We now know exactly what is worse than being Oliver Pocher’s wife: being Oliver Pocher’s ex-wife.

Reinhold Messner also has a dispute with his family, which for him, the old mountaineer, is actually “the base camp”, as he asserts in “Bunte”: “Now I was hanging in the air, without a rope.” We knew, of course, that Messner was a daredevil who conquered any peak, no matter how high – but the fact that he could also fly was news to us.

“The best Chancellor”: Lauterbach on Scholz EPA

According to Bild, Travis Kelce, sweetheart of high-flyer Taylor Swift, “surprised his girlfriend with 51 rose boxes (contents: between 60 and 70 roses) from ‘Million Roses Deluxe’ when she came home from ‘The Eras Tour’.” Well, if we had Kelce’s financial means, we would be a little embarrassed to order just 3060 to 3570 from a company called ‘Million Roses’.

Welcome to the world, Lion

The third child of singer Alexander Klaws, whom he has just welcomed online, also has an interesting name: “We are absolutely in love and infinitely grateful that our little Lion is healthy and happy and completes our wild Klaws bunch!” In America, the little one would have a career as a wrestler without a stage name: Lion Klaws, pronounced like clawsthose are the lion’s claws. Roarrr!

“Bild” author Evelyn Holst remembers an English-language song in her article about her generation, the baby boomers: “And the famous headbanger song Whole Lodda Love still makes me feel overwhelmed.” Whole Lodda Love? Of course, the legendary song about Lodda Matthäus’ love affairs. Performed by Lod Zeppelin.

In “Bunte,” actor Antoine Monot reflects on the German language: “Love is a decision, and that includes the word ‘divorce’. You have to separate yourself from something and decide for something.” He said he had chosen his partner and broken away from bad habits. We find it disturbing that the word “decision” includes “divorce.” Especially since we have discovered a pattern: love is fascinating, and that includes the word “kidneys” – it gets to us. Or: love is a fate, and that includes the word “hicks” – sometimes people only find each other when they are drunk.