Atlético returns to training this afternoon (18:30) at Cerro del Espino and will do so pending two players: José María Giménez and Héctor Herrera. Injured since the beginning of April, the loss of the Mexican has been felt in the team. The order and rigor that he brings to the midfield was revealed to be fundamental when he returned to the team at Osasuna-Atlético, the first LaLiga game of 14, that term that the team coined after the defeat against Levante on February 16, the touch bottom red and white in the season. Suddenly he flew again. Suddenly, with Herrera in midfield, Koke and De Paul not only mixed but had their best minutes of the season. The footballer who until then was 21st in minutes (just ahead of Wass and Saúl, who left on August 31) was key. A player whose contract ended this June, already. In the midst of that time in which the key was revealed, a jug of cold water: on March 2, the Houston Dynamo of the MLS announced the signing of him for the next season.

Was there a renewal offer from Atlético? As AS has learned, yes. But in a rush, when the Mexican, given his lack of minutes, his residual contribution to the rojiblanco team, had already made the decision to leave. In fact, during the last winter market, Herrera’s was one of the names in the rojiblanco team’s showcase (Valencia was one of the interested clubs). With 32 years old in April, in that impasse of lack of minutes and confidence, the Houston Dynamo arrived and made him feel important. He said yes. At the last minute, a few days before his departure was announced, the red and white offer arrived. But his decision was made.

Fixed for his team although he did not have a presence at Atlético, the stoppages of national teams was one of the things that have harmed him in his time at Atlético. He always came last, with no time to train, settle into the team. In addition to the injuries, which have stranded him like the latter, as happened last season in October, when he had managed to elbow himself in eleven. He had to start over.