Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 10:16



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Inbal Lieberman, a 26-year-old former military officer, lives with dozens of people of all ages in Kibbutz Nir Am, one of the country’s small agricultural communities. A year ago she was appointed head of security at the site, making her the youngest woman to hold this responsibility in the history of Israel.

Early on Saturday, this young woman heard several distant explosions and sensed that they were not like the frequent attacks launched against the kibbutzim. Minutes later, she learned that more than a thousand Hamas terrorists had crossed the border from Gaza.

I do not doubt it. He received orders from the security forces to remain on alert, but without wasting a second he formed a squad with twelve of the inhabitants of his community and distributed among them the weapons they had available.

About thirty terrorists entered the settlement located near Sderot with the intention of massacring the men, women, elderly and children who live there.

The defensive squad was distributed in different strategic points of the kibbutz and coordinated ambushes to catch the attackers unprepared. They managed to kill a total of 25, of which the young woman took care of 5.

The rest of the nearby communities suffered numerous losses attacked by Islamic radicals. Massacres that become known as the days go by. Inbal Lieberman’s tenacity turned his kibbutz into an impassable fortress for terrorists.