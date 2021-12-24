Popular actress Christine Davis, best known for her role as Charlotte York in the TV series “Sex and the City”, appeared in a new episode of the series in the nightwear of the Ukrainian brand. The post appeared on the show’s official page in Instagram…

The celebrity starred in a Sleeper tartan pajamas made of pink viscose. The costume is known to consist of a long-sleeved shirt and trousers, which are adorned with white feathers. The cost of the set, which is presented in the assortment of the company in seven colors, is 203 dollars (14.8 thousand rubles) with a discount.

The Ukrainian brand Sleeper was founded by designers Ekaterina Zubareva and Asya Varetse. The brand’s products have become popular not only among local buyers, but also abroad, in particular in the United States. Sleeper clothes have been used on the set of such publications as The New York Times and Vogue.

Earlier in July, a cheap dress for the main character of the new “Sex and the City” angered fans. The paparazzi captured the celebrity in beige with a small patterned print of the mass-market brand Forever 21. The fans of the series drew attention to the budget dress Parker. They were perplexed that the heroine Carrie Bradshaw, known for her love of high fashion and luxury clothing, would appear in new episodes in a similar outfit.